GTM SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Levi & Korsinsky Investigates ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. for Possible Securities Law Violations

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholders who held ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ: GTM) lost approximately 33% of their investment value after the company's Q1 2026 earnings call on May 11, 2026, revealed a sharp downward revision to FY 2026 guidance. Those who suffered losses are encouraged to submit their information here . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

During the Q4 2025 earnings call, CFO Graham O'Brien stated: "All above the guidance ranges we provided at the beginning of the year and, again, above our updated guidance as we beat and raise throughout the year." On that same call, the company issued lofty FY 2026 guidance, highlighting projected revenue of $1.247 billion - $1.267 billion and projected operating income of $456 million to $466 million.

Separately, during the first quarter earnings call on May 11, 2026, CFO Graham O'Brien characterized the Q1 as “a solid quarter,” but one that highlighted the “improving trends” from 2025 were now “starting to moderate.” Zoom slashed its revenue guidance nearly 5%, now expecting revenue of only $1.185 billion to $1.205 billion, and similarly cut its operating income projection more than 4% to $437 million to $447 million.

If you purchased ZoomInfo Technologies shares and suffered a loss, click here to discuss your legal rights . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the GTM Investigation

Q: Who is conducting the GTM investigation? A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of investors who purchased GTM securities and suffered financial losses. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether ZoomInfo Technologies made materially false or misleading statements regarding its revenue guidance trajectory and the health of its customer base. When the revised guidance became public, the stock price opened to a more than 33% decline.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the GTM investigation? A: Investors who purchased GTM stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do GTM investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What if I already sold my GTM shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought GTM and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

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