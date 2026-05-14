Upwork Inc. Investigation Initiated: Levi & Korsinsky Investigates the Officers and Directors of Upwork Inc. (UPWK)

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) lost approximately 19% of their holdings after Q1 2026 results forced a guidance cut that contradicted management's prior growth narrative. Shareholders who lost money on UPWK are encouraged to submit their information here . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

On the Q4 2025 earnings call on February 9, 2026, CEO Hayden Brown stated that Upwork delivered "revenue growth of 2.4%" and "adjusted EBITDA margin of 29%." She added that the Company is "well positioned to accelerate growth and generate strong margins in 2026." On the same call, CFO Erica Gessert added that the Company expected revenue growth in the range of 6% to 8%." The Company's Q4 2025 results showed 4% revenue growth and a 27% adjusted EBITDA margin. In May 2026, Upwork Inc. cut its Q2 and full-year revenue guidance downward.

If you purchased Upwork Inc. shares and suffered a loss, contact Levi & Korsinsky to discuss your legal rights . You may also reach Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the UPWK Investigation

Q: Who is conducting the UPWK investigation? A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities law concerns on behalf of investors who purchased UPWK securities and suffered losses. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Upwork Inc. made materially misleading statements regarding its revenue growth rate, adjusted EBITDA margin, and AI-related gross services volume during the Q4 2025 earnings call on February 9, 2026. In May 2026, Upwork Inc. cut its Q2 and full-year revenue guidance downward and the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do UPWK investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What if I already sold my UPWK shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought UPWK and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

Q: Has Levi & Korsinsky handled similar cases before? A: Yes, including securities investigations involving revenue inflation, earnings guidance concerns, and executive misconduct across numerous industries.

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