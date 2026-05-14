Levi & Korsinsky Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS)

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) lost approximately 44% of their share value after the company's Q1 2026 earnings release revealed revenue of $102.3 million versus the roughly $110 million consensus estimate, adjusted EPS of -$0.28 versus the -$0.01 expected, and a reduction in FY 2026 revenue guidance from $540-$555 million to $475-$490 million. If you suffered a loss on your GeneDx investment, click here to submit your information. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

The stock's single-session decline followed a Q4 2025 earnings call on February 23, 2026, in which President and CEO Katherine Stueland stated: "We reaffirm our full-year 2026 guidance, and will talk you through the elements of this growth that give us such confidence in our near and long-term targets." CFO Kevin Feeley stated on the same call that the company expected "adjusted net income positive for the full year and each individual quarter" of 2026. Within weeks, the company reduced its revenue guidance by approximately 12% and reported a Q1 2026 adjusted loss of $8.2 million.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating whether GeneDx Holdings Corp. may have issued materially misleading statements regarding its revenue outlook and financial projections. The investigation focuses on the period during which management reaffirmed guidance and profitability targets that were subsequently reversed, resulting in the approximately 44% stock decline.

Shareholders who lost money on WGS are encouraged to submit their information here before the investigation concludes. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

Frequently Asked Questions About the WGS Investigation

Q: What is the WGS securities fraud investigation about? A: A securities fraud investigation has been initiated concerning GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) regarding potentially materially false and misleading statements about revenue guidance and profitability projections. Shares fell approximately 44% after the company disclosed a significant earnings miss and cut its full-year 2026 revenue guidance by roughly 12%, causing significant losses for shareholders.

Q: Who is conducting the WGS investigation? A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities fraud on behalf of investors who purchased WGS securities. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: What do WGS investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What if I already sold my WGS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought WGS and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: If the investigation proceeds to legal action, a lead plaintiff is the investor the court appoints to represent the group of affected investors. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Contacting the firm during the investigation phase preserves that option.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171