Finix Expands Payment Capabilities with Launch of New Unattended Payment Terminal

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finix, the full-stack payment processor enabling businesses to accept and send payments online and in-store, today announced the official launch and integration of the unattended payment terminal, a premium Android-based all-in-one payment terminal. This addition to the Finix hardware lineup provides a reliable solution for businesses operating in self-service, semi-attended, and unattended environments.
As the demand for contactless, self-service kiosks continues to grow across retail and hospitality, the unattended payment terminal offers a responsive, Android-powered solution for business owners of all industries. Its slim, robust design is purpose-built for high-traffic use, fitting easily into existing workflows while providing the same intuitive touch experience customers use every day.
Key features of the unattended payment terminal include:
- Self-Service Optimization: Designed for self-service use cases like vending, parking, and automated retail, allowing customers to complete transactions without staff assistance.
- Universal Payment Support: Accepts EMV chip, magnetic stripe, and contactless payments, including mobile wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay.
- Android-Based Interface: A responsive touchscreen that looks and feels familiar to customers, making self-service checkout fast and easy.
"Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for businesses to accept payments anywhere, whether a staff member is present or not," said Richie Serna, CEO and co-founder of Finix. "Customers expect the same fast, easy checkout experience at a kiosk that they get at a traditional checkout counter. Our unattended payment terminal helps businesses meet that expectation with a reliable, versatile terminal accepting everything from contactless taps to QR codes."
The unattended payment terminal comes pre-configured to run the Finix Payment App, allowing businesses to get up and running quickly. With simplified device management and a secure, passcode-protected settings interface, operators can maintain control over a fleet of devices with ease. The terminal package includes everything needed for a professional installation, including the 4G antenna, power supply, and mounting hardware.
For more information, visit Finix.
About Finix
Finix is a full-stack payment processor enabling businesses to accept and send payments online and in-store. From startups to multinationals and publicly traded companies, Finix offers everything needed to deliver a world-class payments experience across the US and Canada. Leading software platforms, marketplaces, retail, and e-commerce businesses use Finix's universal payments API and dashboard to accept payments, automate workflows, enhance customer experiences, and quickly grow revenue. To learn more, contact our sales team.
Media Contact: finix@launchsquad.com