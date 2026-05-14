Finix Expands Payment Capabilities with Launch of New Unattended Payment Terminal

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finix, the full-stack payment processor enabling businesses to accept and send payments online and in-store, today announced the official launch and integration of the unattended payment terminal, a premium Android-based all-in-one payment terminal. This addition to the Finix hardware lineup provides a reliable solution for businesses operating in self-service, semi-attended, and unattended environments.

As the demand for contactless, self-service kiosks continues to grow across retail and hospitality, the unattended payment terminal offers a responsive, Android-powered solution for business owners of all industries. Its slim, robust design is purpose-built for high-traffic use, fitting easily into existing workflows while providing the same intuitive touch experience customers use every day.

Key features of the unattended payment terminal include:

Self-Service Optimization: Designed for self-service use cases like vending, parking, and automated retail, allowing customers to complete transactions without staff assistance.

Designed for self-service use cases like vending, parking, and automated retail, allowing customers to complete transactions without staff assistance. Universal Payment Support: Accepts EMV chip, magnetic stripe, and contactless payments, including mobile wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Accepts EMV chip, magnetic stripe, and contactless payments, including mobile wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay. Android-Based Interface: A responsive touchscreen that looks and feels familiar to customers, making self-service checkout fast and easy.





"Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for businesses to accept payments anywhere, whether a staff member is present or not," said Richie Serna, CEO and co-founder of Finix. "Customers expect the same fast, easy checkout experience at a kiosk that they get at a traditional checkout counter. Our unattended payment terminal helps businesses meet that expectation with a reliable, versatile terminal accepting everything from contactless taps to QR codes."

The unattended payment terminal comes pre-configured to run the Finix Payment App, allowing businesses to get up and running quickly. With simplified device management and a secure, passcode-protected settings interface, operators can maintain control over a fleet of devices with ease. The terminal package includes everything needed for a professional installation, including the 4G antenna, power supply, and mounting hardware.

For more information, visit Finix.

About Finix

Finix is a full-stack payment processor enabling businesses to accept and send payments online and in-store. From startups to multinationals and publicly traded companies, Finix offers everything needed to deliver a world-class payments experience across the US and Canada. Leading software platforms, marketplaces, retail, and e-commerce businesses use Finix's universal payments API and dashboard to accept payments, automate workflows, enhance customer experiences, and quickly grow revenue. To learn more, contact our sales team.

Media Contact: finix@launchsquad.com