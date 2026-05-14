Disco Reports 137% YoY Revenue Growth, Fueled by New Enterprise Demand and Product Expansion

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disco , the AI-powered commerce media platform, announced today that the company had grown gross revenue 137% year-over-year in April, reflecting rising demand from advertisers seeking high-intent commerce audiences and from publishers looking to monetize owned customer touchpoints. The company also delivered more than 105 million DiscoFeed loads, representing more than 1,000% year-over-year growth in supply inventory.

The growth comes as Disco expands beyond post-purchase into a broader commerce media infrastructure platform. OffersAI, Disco’s intelligent matching engine, pairs verified shoppers with relevant offers across commerce moments including checkout, thank-you pages, order tracking, email, SMS and consumer apps.

“Commerce media is no longer limited to the largest retailers or a single post-purchase placement,” said Conner Sherline, CEO and co-founder of Disco. “Every company with consumer transactions is starting to recognize that those moments can become a media business. Disco gives them the infrastructure to do it in a way they own, control and can scale.”

As traditional retail margins tighten, retailers, commerce platforms, and SaaS companies with consumer-facing touchpoints need new revenue streams that don’t require raising prices or adding headcount. Advertisers, meanwhile, are increasingly looking beyond saturated platforms to reach verified, high-intent shoppers at the moment they are most likely to act.

To meet this demand, Disco has expanded its enterprise product suite with DiscoBeat and DiscoMix.

DiscoBeat gives B2B2C SaaS companies an API-first, white-labeled commerce media layer they can embed directly into their own products. With one integration, SaaS partners can create new monetization opportunities across the consumer touchpoints they already power, while keeping control of the brand, user experience and customer relationship.

DiscoMix gives enterprise retailers and retail media networks the infrastructure to run direct-sold, non-endemic and near-endemic commerce media in one intelligent auction - enabling retail media networks to grow beyond endemic advertising while retaining control over placements, demand strategy, advertiser categories and shopper experience.

“Retail media networks are reaching the next stage of maturity,” said Ryan Cook, VP of Advertising at Disco. “Endemic advertising has been the first wave, but the next opportunity is helping retailers and commerce platforms unlock non-endemic demand in a way that is flexible, brand-safe and partner-controlled. That is where Disco is seeing enormous demand.”

Disco was built on one of the richest commerce graphs in the market, including more than 160 million permissioned shopper profiles and more than $50 billion in cross-network transaction data. The company now works with more than 1,800 network partners and more than 1,000 premium DTC brands. Current and emerging advertiser relationships include HelloFresh Group, FoundersCard, Disney+, FanDuel and Apple, among many others.

“The market is moving toward a simple idea: every transaction is a media moment,” Sherline said. “The companies that win will be the ones that can turn those moments into revenue while protecting the customer relationship. That is what Disco was built to do.”

About Disco

Disco is the commerce media platform that monetizes the full transaction — from checkout to post-purchase to inbox to app. With a proprietary commerce graph of 160M+ shopper profiles, $50B in historical transaction data, and 1,000+ premium advertisers, Disco helps SaaS platforms launch their own media businesses, helps retailers monetize every transactional touchpoint from checkout through delivery, and helps advertisers reach high-LTV customers at moments of peak intent. Learn more at www.disconetwork.com .

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