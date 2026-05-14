WPIC Marketing + Technologies Named One of Canada's Best Managed Companies

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WPIC Marketing + Technologies, the leading e-commerce enablement company for China and APAC, has received the 2026 Canada's Best Managed Companies award.

Celebrating over 30 years, Canada's Best Managed Companies program awards excellence in private Canadian-owned companies with revenues of $50 million or greater. To attain the designation, companies are evaluated on their leadership in the areas of strategy, culture and commitment, capabilities and innovation, governance and financial performance.

The 2026 Canada’s Best Managed Companies designation reflects how far the original vision for WPIC has come. Nearly two decades ago, Canadian brothers Jacob and Joseph Cooke founded WPIC in a small Beijing office. Their mission was to help international brands crack into China’s emerging e-commerce ecosystem at a time when few had figured out how to do it. They built the company from the ground up—developing the technology, operational teams, and market expertise needed to give global brands a genuine foothold in one of the world’s most complex retail environments.

Today, WPIC operates across China, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia, having served more than 650 consumer brands through a team of over 300 people. The company offers a full-stack solution to help Western launch and scale their e-commerce in Asia.

“This recognition belongs to every person at WPIC. What Jacob and I started in Beijing twenty years ago has grown into something far larger than either of us imagined, and that growth is entirely the product of the people who joined us and gave this company their best,” said Joseph Cooke, President of WPIC Marketing + Technologies. “We are honoured by this designation and proud of the team that earned it.”

“Being named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies is a reflection of what our entire team has built over many years. Joseph and I founded this company because we believed international brands needed a better way to operate in China, and we committed to building it,” said Jacob Cooke, CEO of WPIC Marketing + Technologies. “It’s our passion to help brands navigate this dynamic region, where we’ve not only worked for over two decades, but also raised our families. The Best Companies recognition validates the approach we have taken to strategy, culture, and execution, and reinforces our commitment to helping our clients succeed in markets that demand genuine operational depth.”

About Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies is one of the country's leading business awards programs recognizing innovative and world-class businesses. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent evaluation process. Applicants are evaluated by an independent panel of judges with representation from program sponsors and special guests.

The 2026 cohort of Best Managed Companies shares common themes, including fostering a people-centric culture, implementing a strategic company framework, investing in innovation and technological advancement, and maintaining financial resilience and strong corporate governance. Together, these practices strengthen the Canadian economy by promoting sustainable growth, enhancing competitiveness, and cultivating a thriving business ecosystem.

“Over the past year, companies such as WPIC Marketing + Technologies have continually adapted and successfully responded to challenges, seized new opportunities, and leveraged industry leading competencies to maximize their investments and drive sustainable growth. These winners have set the standard of excellence for Canada's business ecosystem by demonstrating a strong commitment to strategic transformation, talent and workforce development, and technological and business adaptability,” said Derrick Dempster, Partner, Deloitte Private and Co-Leader, Canada's Best Managed Companies program.

In the award process, WPIC was recognized for having developed an innovative e-commerce solution that enables western consumer brands to tap into growing online demand across APAC markets. WPIC’s proprietary solution spans digital storefront management, data analytics, AI-powered marketing, and fulfillment. WPIC's 10 livestreaming studios across China now produce more than 1,400 hours of content per week on behalf of brand partners. Moreover, the award recognized that more than 80% of WPIC's Asia-based team are women, including the company's CFO, CTO, and China CEO.

“Best Managed is a prestigious award that recognizes the significant and ongoing contributions within Canada’s business landscape,” said Ruby Williams, Partner & National Leader, M&A Advisory and Canada’s Best Managed Co-Leader. “Companies such as WPIC who attain this high standard of excellence demonstrate consistent adaptability, versatility, and strategic acuity. Year after year, they thrive in a competitive, rapidly changing market and should be proud of their growth.”

“For over three decades, CIBC has proudly sponsored the Best Managed program, supporting companies whose dedication and leadership drive Canada's economic success. This year's winners exemplify what it means to lead with vision and purpose, and we congratulate you on joining a prestigious group of innovators. Your achievements make a lasting impact on our economy and inspire the next generation of business leaders,” said Blair Cowan, Executive Vice-President, Head of Commercial Banking, CIBC.

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for private Canadian-owned and managed companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner, one of the new winners selected each year; 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner, award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review; 3) Gold Standard winner, after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years; 4) Platinum Club member, winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more. Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, Norton Rose Fulbright, EDC, The Globe and Mail, and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

About WPIC Marketing + Technologies

WPIC Marketing + Technologies drives growth for global brands in China, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia through strategic brand development, data analytics, e-commerce operations, marketing, logistics, and compliance. Over nearly 20 years, WPIC has successfully deployed and scaled more than 650 brands across APAC.

Media Contact

Liam Mather

Director of Corporate Affairs, WPIC Marketing + Technologies

liam.mather@wpic.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e37f63df-68ac-41b2-8575-32c59ff62ad9