Levi & Korsinsky Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Qiagen N.V. (QGEN)

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qiagen (NYSE: QGEN) shareholders lost approximately 10% of their investment value after the company cut FY 2026 sales-growth guidance from "at least 5% CER" to just 1-2% CER and reduced adjusted diluted EPS guidance to ≥$2.43 from the ≥$2.50. Shareholders who suffered losses on their QGEN investment are encouraged to contact Levi & Korsinsky to discuss their legal rights . You may also reach Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CEO Thierry Bernard and CFO Roland Sackers personally directed Qiagen's public communications during the period under investigation. On February 5, 2026, Sackers stated on the Q4 2025 earnings call: "We are initiating an outlook for sales growth of at least 5 percentage points CER and adjusted earnings per share of at least $2.50 CER." On the same call, Bernard told investors: "We are on track to achieve our '28 goal for at least $2 billion in combined sales from these products." Both executives signed the company's annual 20-F filings with the SEC. Weeks after these statements, Qiagen slashed its outlook, citing weaker demand for its QuantiFERON TB test -- a franchise Bernard had personally championed across multiple earnings calls dating back to 2023.

Sackers also personally certified the company's 20-F filing that reclassified $498.4 million of debt from long-term to current while characterizing the correction as "not material." As the two senior executives who controlled the content of Qiagen's SEC filings, earnings call presentations, and forward guidance, Bernard and Sackers bear direct responsibility for the accuracy of the statements investors relied upon when making purchase decisions.

QGEN investors who suffered losses may submit their information here to discuss potential claims . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the QGEN Investigation

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and the potential resultant class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What do QGEN investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of investor's country of residence.

Q: Can I participate in a different law firm's investigation instead? A: Multiple firms often investigate the same matter and may even file competing complaints. The court ultimately consolidates and appoints a single lead counsel. Contacting Levi & Korsinsky ensures your losses are considered.

Q: What if my QGEN losses are small -- is it still worth contacting a lawyer? A: Yes. There is no minimum loss amount required to participate as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my QGEN shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the determined class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

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