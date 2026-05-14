Work Optional Announces Rebrand, New Headquarters, Leadership Team, and a Roadmap for AI and Robotics

Boise, ID, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Work Optional, an AI automation and custom software development firm (formerly known as Radiant AI), today announced its rebrand, the launch of its new website (www.workoptionalai.com), a growing Leadership team, and the opening of a new headquarters in Eagle, Idaho. The company also shared a multi-year roadmap that extends from proprietary AI software and agentic AI tools today, into custom, multi-agent solutions and applied robotics by the end of next year (Q4 2027).

Brand Identity and Logo

The rebrand from Radiant AI to Work Optional reflects a sharpened mission: to help operators, owners, and executives reclaim their time by turning repetitive workstreams, rules-based processes, and judgment-heavy work over to intelligent, proprietary software and custom AI solutions. And eventually, intelligent robotics and machines. The company's new name is also its promise to clients — when AI is implemented thoughtfully and strategically, work becomes optional. Not obligatory.



"Radiant AI was where we proved the model. Work Optional is where we scale it," said Christian Brown, Founder and CEO of Work Optional. "Our clients don't want another dashboard. They want their evenings back, their margins protected, and their teams focused on the work they're inspired-by. The compelling tasks and projects that they get out of bed for. That's what Work Optional delivers."

A new home in Eagle, Idaho

Work Optionals new office is located at: 500 E. Shore Dr., 2nd Floor. Eagle, ID. 83616. It serves as the company's marketing, design, engineering, and client delivery hub. It also anchors Work Optional's commitment to building a leading AI automation firm in the Mountain West. The office will host client workshops, AI strategy sessions, and the company's growing marketing, sales and engineering teams.

Industries served

Work Optional builds AI automation, custom AI agents, and tailored software for industries where time, accuracy, and trust are non-negotiable, including:

- Construction

- Excavation

- Manufacturing

- Accounting

- Healthcare

- Government

- Architecture

- Engineering

- Marketing

- Education

Engagements typically begin with a focused client discovery and automation assessment, and progress into custom-built AI software, agents, integrations, and proprietary systems that fit the way each client already works. Not the other way around.

Roadmap: from proprietary AI software and agentic AI to multi-agent systems and robotics

Work Optional's company, products and services roadmap is organized around three horizons:

1. Now — Proprietary AI software and AI automation. Work Optional designs and deploys 1-of-1 AI software and agentic AI workflows that take action across email, documents, line-of-business systems, and the web. These AI solutions and agents handle estimating support, document review, intake, scheduling, compliance, and back-office operations.

2. Q2 2027 — Custom AI agents and Multi-agent systems. The firm is expanding its custom AI agent practice, building purpose-built agents and software platforms for individual clients and verticals, with deep integrations into the construction, manufacturing, healthcare, accounting, government, and excavation industries that firms already rely on.

3. Q4 2027 — Robotics. Work Optional plans to extend its agentic AI capabilities into the physical world through applied robotics, beginning with use cases in construction, excavation, and manufacturing where digital agents and physical systems can work together on the job site and on the shop floor.

New website

Workoptionalai.com showcases Work Optionals services, industry expertise, client success stories, resources, blog, and the company's evolving point of view on agentic AI, custom AI agents, and the path to robotics.

About Work Optional

Work Optional is an AI automation and custom software development firm headquartered in Eagle, Idaho. The company concepts, designs, builds, and deploys agentic AI, custom AI agents, and proprietary AI software for construction, excavation, manufacturing, accounting, healthcare, government, architecture, and engineering organizations all over the country. Learn more at www.workoptionalai.com/about.





Brand Identity and Mark

Press Inquiries

Jonathan Marshall

VP, Marketing

Work Optional

Jonathan@workoptionalai.com

https://workoptionalai.com/