Truescope and Uniwyse Announce Strategic Partnership to Unlock Comprehensive Chinese Media and Social Insights for Global Organisations

SYDNEY and BEIJING, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a move that strengthens the ability of global organisations to understand and engage with one of the world’s most influential markets, Truescope has partnered with Uniwyse to deliver comprehensive Chinese media and social media intelligence directly through the Truescope platform.

The partnership marks a significant expansion of Truescope’s global data network, enabling clients to seamlessly access coverage from across mainland China’s print, broadcast, online, and social media ecosystems — including WeChat, Weibo, Douyin, and Xiaohongshu — alongside their existing global monitoring.

With China playing an increasingly critical role in the global economy and international communications, the collaboration ensures Truescope clients can now monitor brand reputation, market sentiment, and emerging narratives across both English and Chinese-language media in one unified view.

John Croll, CEO and Co-Founder of Truescope, said the partnership represents an important strategic step for Truescope and its clients.

“China is an essential part of the global media landscape — its stories, trends, and conversations increasingly shape how organisations are perceived worldwide,” Croll said.

“Our partnership with Uniwyse brings this critical data into the Truescope ecosystem, giving clients the power to track, analyse, and respond to Chinese-language media and social conversations with the same depth and clarity they expect from every other market.”

Bin Wang, Founder and CEO of Uniwyse, said the partnership combines Truescope’s global intelligence capabilities with Uniwyse’s unrivalled expertise in Chinese data.

“Uniwyse is the leading provider of Chinese media and social intelligence, capturing and analysing content from millions of verified sources across the nation’s complex and fast-moving information landscape,” Bin said.

“Our technology processes content from traditional and digital outlets to platforms like WeChat, Weibo, Douyin, and Xiaohongshu — ensuring unmatched breadth, accuracy, and timeliness. By integrating with Truescope, we’re bringing this scale and precision to a global audience, helping organisations truly understand how their brands and issues are discussed within China.”

The integration of Uniwyse data within Truescope will roll out to clients from April 2026, giving communications professionals a single, powerful platform for understanding the narratives that matter — across borders, languages, and cultures.

About Truescope

Truescope is the next-generation media intelligence platform built by communications professionals, for communications professionals. Trusted by government, corporate, and agency clients across Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States, Truescope delivers real-time insights powered by AI and designed for clarity and speed.

www.truescope.com

About Uniwyse

Uniwyse is a leading Chinese media and social data provider offering comprehensive coverage across print, broadcast, digital, and social channels. With access to millions of verified sources and advanced analytics capabilities, Uniwyse delivers accurate, timely, and actionable insights into the Chinese information ecosystem.

www.uniwyse.com

Media Contact:

Axel Sukianto

Truescope Communications

press@truescope.com

Linda Lin

Uniwyse Communications

partner@uniwyse.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e2f70752-8de5-4511-86e9-c965b95c46c6