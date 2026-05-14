APWC Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2026

Quarterly revenue of $130.8 million, up 30% from a year ago

Quarterly EPS was $0.05, up 171% from a year ago

TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited ("APWC" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: APWC) today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Quarterly revenue was $130.8 million, down 2% from the previous quarter and up 30% from a year ago.

For the quarter, earnings per share were $0.05, down 71% from the previous quarter and up 171% from a year ago.

Copper unit volume, measured by the tonnage of copper contained in the wire and cable sold, decreased 2% sequentially and increased 5% from a year ago. This does not include other raw materials, such as aluminum and insulation materials.

Q1 Fiscal 2026 Summary

Q1 Financial Results ($ in millions, except earnings per share) Q1 FY2026 Q4 FY2025 Q1 FY2025 Q/Q Y/Y Revenues $ 130.8 $ 133.8 $ 100.6 (2 )% 30 % Gross profit $ 10.7 $ 11.0 $ 3.7 (3 )% 189 % Operating expenses $ 7.6 $ 8.3 $ 6.4 (8 )% 19 % Operating profit $ 3.3 $ 2.8 $ (2.7 ) 18 % 222 % Net income $ 1.4 $ 3.5 $ (1.5 ) (60 )% 193 % EPS $ 0.05 $ 0.17 $ (0.07 ) (71 )% 171 %





Revenue by Reportable Segments ($ in millions) Q1 FY2026 Q4 FY2025 Q1 FY2025

Q/Q Y/Y North Asia $ 23.9 $ 23.3 $ 18.9 3 % 26 % ROW $ 55.7 $ 64.6 $ 45.4 (14 )% 23 % Thailand $ 51.2 $ 45.9 $ 36.3 12 % 41 % Total $ 130.8 $ 133.8 $ 100.6 (2 )% 30 %

Revenue

Revenue for the first quarter was $130.8 million, representing a 30% year-over-year increase. Growth was driven by broad-based momentum across our international markets, where favorable commodity trends and steady project execution contributed an additional $30.2 million to the top line.

North Asia revenue for the first quarter was $23.9 million, up 26% year over year and 3% sequentially, primarily driven by the sustained increase in copper prices.

Thailand's revenue for the first quarter was up 41% year over year and 12% sequentially, reflecting strong execution of public-sector orders, supported by rising copper prices.

ROW revenue grew in the first quarter, up 23% from a year ago, but down 14% sequentially. The annual growth was driven by a recovery in the Australian market, supported by preemptive purchasing amid geopolitical tensions. The sequential decrease reflected the timing of public sector project milestones, resulting in normal quarterly variability.

Gross Profit

Gross profit margin for the first quarter was 8.2%, compared to 3.6% in the same period last year and flat sequentially. The year-over-year expansion was primarily driven by a more favorable product mix and the positive impact of rising copper prices.

Expenses

Total selling, general, and administrative expenses increased 19.0% year-over-year, primarily due to higher research and development costs and increased selling expenses.

Non-Operating Items

During the quarter, the Company recorded a one-time gain of approximately $1.0 million from the disposal of an investment.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash and cash equivalents were $73.2 million, an increase of $40.1 million from the preceding quarter. This increase was primarily driven by the successful completion of a rights offering in the first quarter, which raised $34.1 million in net proceeds.

Trade receivables for the first quarter rose to $108.1 million, up $4.6 million from the preceding quarter. The increase in accounts receivable was primarily driven by higher average selling prices, reflecting sustained copper price appreciation.

Inventory was $150.6 million, representing a slight decrease of $1.0 million from the preceding quarter. The stable inventory level reflects the ongoing deliveries, which offset prior-period build-up while maintaining a consistent stock position to support future demand.

Cash flow from operating activities generated an inflow of $1.6 million in the first quarter, compared to a net outflow of $1.9 million in the prior quarter. This improvement was primarily driven by a reduction in inventory purchases, which lowered cash requirements for replenishment. Cash inflow from financing activities recorded $40.6 million, compared with $40.9 million in the prior quarter, primarily driven by the completion of the rights offering.

We encourage shareholders to visit the Company's website for further information (www.apwcc.com). Information on the Company's website or any other website does not constitute a portion of this release.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited is a holding company incorporated in Bermuda with principal executive offices in Taiwan that operates its business through subsidiaries primarily engaged in the manufacture and distribution of enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong and certain other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The Company also engages in the distribution of certain wire and cable products manufactured by its controlling shareholder, Pacific Electric Wire & Cable Co., Ltd., and certain third parties. The Company also provides project engineering services in the supply, delivery and installation of power cable. The Company’s major customers include appliance component manufacturers, electrical contracting firms, state owned entities, and wire and cable dealers and factories.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” relating to the Company, its business, and its subsidiary companies. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “intends”, “plans” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as believed, anticipated, expected, estimated, intended or planned. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company, or to persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors, other than as required under the securities laws. The Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Pacific Holdings Group

2901 Dallas Parkway, Suite 360

Plano, TX 75093

Attn: Paul Weber

Phone: (469) 797-7191

Email: pweber@pusa.com

ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands of US Dollars, except share data) For the three months ended March 31, 2026 2025 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) US$'000 US$'000 Revenue $ 130,846 $ 100,587 Cost of sales (120,172 ) (96,922 ) Gross profit 10,674 3,665 Other operating income 117 35 Selling, general and administrative expenses (7,645 ) (6,426 ) Other operating expenses — (52 ) Net impairment loss on financial and contract assets 129 41 Operating profit 3,275 (2,737 ) Finance costs (350 ) (414 ) Finance income 19 22 Gain on disposal of investment 1,044 — Exchange gain/(loss) 362 274 Other income 73 198 Other expense (227 ) — Profit before tax 4,196 (2,657 ) Income tax expense (1,140 ) 361 Profit for the period $ 3,056 $ (2,296 ) Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 1,430 (1,479 ) Non-controlling interests 1,626 (817 ) 3,056 (2,296 ) Basic and diluted profit per share $ 0.05 $ (0.07 ) Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 28,404,579 20,616,227

ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Amounts in thousands of US Dollars, except share data) For the three months ended March 31, 2026 2025 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) US$'000 US$'000 Profit for the period 3,056 (2,296 ) Other comprehensive income Cumulative translation differences reclassified to profit or loss on liquidation of a subsidiary — — (4,198 ) 2,130 Other comprehensive income/(loss) not to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Changes in the fair value of equity instruments measured at FVOCI (880 ) (6 ) Income tax effect 176 1 (704 ) (5 ) Re-measuring losses on defined benefit plans 59 (11 ) Income tax effect (12 ) 2 47 (9 ) Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax (4,855 ) 2,116 Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax (1,799 ) (180 ) Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent (573 ) 97 Non-controlling interests (1,226 ) (277 ) $ (1,799 ) $ (180 )





ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of

March 31, 2026

(Unaudited)

As of

December 31, 2025

(Audited)

US$'000

US$'000

Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 73,218 33,163 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 18 61 Trade receivables 108,094 103,535 Other receivables 135 936 Contract assets 13,180 7,748 Due from related parties 1,860 3,905 Inventories 150,565 151,515 Prepayments 2,552 3,118 Assets classified as held for sale 791 782 Other current assets 6,330 4,336 356,743 309,099 Non-current assets Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 3,244 4,161 Property, plant and equipment 51,507 53,683 Right of use assets 2,623 2,879 Investment properties 516 536 Intangible assets 54 65 Investments in associates 839 875 Deferred tax assets 5,998 6,169 Other non-current assets 5,217 4,228 69,998 72,596 Total assets 426,741 381,695





ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of

March 31, 2026

(Unaudited) As of

December 31, 2025

(Audited) US$'000 US$'000 Liabilities Current liabilities Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 47,658 41,828 Trade and other payables 60,413 58,184 Due to related parties 12,200 9,590 Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 152 — Accruals 6,095 11,079 Current tax liabilities 1,362 644 Employee benefit liabilities 1,158 2,507 Financial lease liabilities 1,102 1,113 Other current liabilities 13,459 6,877 143,599 131,822 Non-current liabilities Interest-bearing loans and borrowings — 510 Employee benefit liabilities 7,593 6,524 Lease liabilities 1,231 1,473 Deferred tax liabilities 4,350 4,239 Other non-current liabilities 729 175 13,903 12,921 Total liabilities 157,502 144,743 Equity Issued capital 413 206 Additional paid-in capital 151,973 118,103 Treasury shares (38 ) (38 ) Retained earnings 66,517 65,087 Other components of equity (15,069 ) (13,066 ) Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 203,796 170,292 Non-controlling interests 65,443 66,660 Total equity 269,239 236,952 Total liabilities and equity 426,741 381,695





ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the three months ended March 31, 2026 2025 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) US$'000 US$'000 Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities $ 1,571 $ (2,008 ) Net cash used in investing activities (930 ) (2,047 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 40,584 8,035 Effect of exchange rate (1,170 ) 241 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents 40,055 4,221 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 33,163 34,035 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 73,218 $ 38,256



