Becklar Named 2026 Monitoring Center of the Year by TMA

Ogden, Utah, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Becklar is thrilled to announce it has been recognized by The Monitoring Association (TMA) as the 2026 Enterprise Monitoring Center of the Year. This award is part of TMA's 2026 Awards of Excellence. It marks the second time in four years that Becklar has received this prestigious industry recognition. The announcement follows TMA's 2025 honor of Becklar with the Marvel Technology Award for innovation and the implementation of cutting-edge technology.

Becklar was honored with the “Monitoring Center of the Year” award in the Enterprise Central Station category. This award recognizes the company’s commitment to innovation, service excellence, operational leadership, and customer care in the professional monitoring industry. It reflects the dedication of Becklar’s team and the company’s focus on a culture centered on service, innovation, and exceptional customer and partner experiences.

“On behalf of everyone at Becklar, we are deeply honored to accept The Monitoring Association’s Enterprise Monitoring Center of the Year Award. This recognition reflects the unwavering commitment, professionalism, and expertise of our monitoring specialists, leadership teams, and the many support personnel. Their work behind the scenes makes exceptional service possible every day,” said Justin Bailey, President of Becklar Monitoring. “We are especially grateful to our team members, who consistently embody our core values through their dedication to protecting and caring for the people and partners who rely on us. This award is not just a recognition of operational excellence, but also of the culture of service, relationships, teamwork, innovation, and care that defines our organization.”

Becklar CEO Steve Richards commented, “It is truly an honor to receive this award from TMA. I extend my sincere appreciation to everyone at Becklar for their ongoing commitment to service excellence and innovation. Since last receiving this award in 2022, our subscriber base has more than doubled. Becklar now operates the industry’s largest network of monitoring centers and the most redundant monitoring infrastructure in the North American market. Together, our highly trained operators and patented AI-powered automated voice assistant technology deliver the fastest emergency response times in the industry—averaging less than 10 seconds. We are grateful to TMA for recognizing our continued efforts to help make the world a safer place.”

Additionally, Becklar has become an industry leader in delivering proactive video remote guarding services. The company is helping modernize the security industry with more intelligent, proactive monitoring solutions. Becklar now monitors more than 40,000 video cameras across commercial and enterprise environments throughout North America. The company has also deployed workforce safety solutions across North America. Becklar products offer the most comprehensive portfolio of Fire, Security, Video Remote Guarding, and Personal Health and Safety products and services of any provider in the United States and Canada.

In addition to being named the 2026 Monitoring Center of the Year, TMA also recognized Rob Dyer, Becklar Director of IT, as a finalist for the TMA/SDM 2026 Support Person of the Year award. This recognition highlights Dyer’s 32-year career with Becklar and his longstanding contributions toward advancing innovation, operational excellence, and technology leadership within the monitoring industry.

Becklar expresses gratitude to TMA and SDM Magazine (the official sponsor of the TMA Awards of Excellence) for the recognition and continued support of the professional monitoring industry. The company also thanks its employees, customers, and dealer partners for their continued trust, partnership, and support.



About Becklar

Becklar is the SMART Critical Event Monitoring Company and offers the only SMART Protection Platform on the market. This platform uniquely provides customizable, comprehensive safety solutions that deliver unmatched protection for People, Property, and Employees across any endpoint. It enables critical event monitoring and response through a complete ecosystem of lifesaving and life-enhancing technologies. Becklar unifies advanced AI-enabled solutions and industry-leading IoT devices with skilled operators to offer unmatched services across diverse sectors. These include proactive video remote guarding, security & fire monitoring, workforce safety, personal health and safety, and critical event response. Designed for action in urgent situations, the Becklar SMART Protection Platform delivers swift intervention in the moments that matter.