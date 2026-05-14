Wyse Meter Solutions named among Canada’s Best Managed Companies

CONCORD, Ontario, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wyse Meter Solutions (“Wyse”) has been named a 2026 winner of Canada’s Best Managed Companies, recognizing the company’s industry-leading performance, innovative approach, and sustained growth.

“This recognition reflects the strength of our people and the clarity of our direction,” Wyse CEO Peter R.J. Mills said. “We’ve always believed that submetering is just the starting point. Our focus has been on becoming a true utility partner who helps our clients operate more efficiently, reduce emissions, and deliver better outcomes for residents. This award is a meaningful milestone in that journey.”

This is Wyse’s first year honoured as Best Managed.

Celebrating over 30 years, the Canada’s Best Managed Companies program awards excellence in private Canadian-owned companies. To attain the designation, companies are evaluated on their leadership in the areas of strategy, culture and commitment, capabilities and innovation, governance, and financial performance. Each year, hundreds of companies undergo a rigorous and independent evaluation process to earn the distinction.

The committee noted how Wyse has evolved from a traditional submetering provider into a full-service utility partner for multi-residential buildings across Canada. Today, the company delivers integrated solutions across submetering, billing, energy management, EV charging, and water conservation with an eye toward helping property owners improve performance while advancing sustainability goals.

“What makes this especially meaningful is the strength of our leadership team,” Mills added. “Across every part of the business – from finance and technology, to operations and sales, to strategy and marketing – we’ve built a group who is aligned, accountable, and committed to the same goal. This recognition reflects how each of those leaders, and the teams they support, have come together to drive Wyse forward.”

The 2026 Best Managed cohort shares common themes, including fostering a people-centric culture, investing in innovation, and maintaining strong governance and financial resilience. These are all principles that continue to guide Wyse’s growth.

“Over the past year, companies such as Wyse have continually adapted and successfully responded to challenges, seized new opportunities, and leveraged industry-leading competencies to maximize their investments and drive sustainable growth,” said Derrick Dempster, Partner, Deloitte Private and Canada’s Best Managed Co-Leader. “These winners have set the standard of excellence for Canada’s business ecosystem by demonstrating a strong commitment to strategic transformation, talent and workforce development, and technological and business adaptability.”

The program is sponsored by Deloitte Private, CIBC, Norton Rose Fulbright, EDC, The Globe and Mail, and TMX Group.

About Wyse Meter Solutions

Wyse Meter Solutions is a Canadian leader in utility submetering and energy management solutions for multi-residential buildings. Since its founding in 2006, Wyse has grown to support over 350,000 suites across North America, delivering innovative services that help building owners improve efficiency, reduce costs, and lower environmental impact.

About Canada’s Best Managed Companies Program

Canada’s Best Managed Companies program remains the mark of excellence for private Canadian-owned companies. Each year, companies are evaluated through a rigorous and independent process that assesses management practices across multiple dimensions. The program is sponsored by Deloitte Private, CIBC, Norton Rose Fulbright, EDC, The Globe and Mail, and TMX Group.

Contact:

Wyse Meter Solutions

media@wysemeter.com