Levi & Korsinsky Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Roblox (RBLX)

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholders who lost money on Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) may have legal rights they are not yet aware of. On the Company's Q4 2025 earnings call on February 5, 2026, CFO Naveen Chopra told investors to expect "bookings growth of 22% to 26%" for FY 2026 -- implying approximately $8.3 billion to $8.5 billion in bookings. Those who purchased RBLX shares and suffered losses are encouraged to submit their information now to discuss their legal rights . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

The Company's public guidance of $8.5 billion in FY 2026 bookings was reaffirmed in its ARS filing dated April 16, 2026.

On the same Q4 2025 call, CEO David Baszucki stated the Company was "bullish of our future" and confident the platform enhancements would "enable even higher level of engagement."

RBLX shareholders who suffered losses may click here to get more information about the investigation. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 | www.zlk.com

Frequently Asked Questions About the RBLX Investigation

Q: Who is conducting the RBLX investigation? A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of investors who purchased RBLX securities. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Roblox made materially false or misleading statements regarding its FY 2026 bookings guidance and the impact of its safety-and-age-verification rollout on user activity. When the true state of affairs became apparent, the stock price declined.

Q: What do RBLX investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential recovery.

Q: What if I already sold my RBLX shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought RBLX and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

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