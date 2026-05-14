HERE unveils AI-powered last meter guidance solution to help delivery drivers complete the final handoff

HERE Last Meter Guidance will help eliminate uncertainty from the most challenging part of a delivery journey: the critical f inal meter s



New offering enhances HERE’s end-to-end route optimization capabilities, which are deployed to over 500 fleet customers

Chicago – HERE Technologies, the leading mapping and location data platform, today announced HERE Last Meter Guidance, a location intelligence solution designed to help drivers finish deliveries more quickly, accurately and with less guesswork by providing AI-based guidance from the optimal parking location, through the final handover location. HERE will demo the solution, currently in beta, next week at Home Delivery World USA in Nashville, Tenn.

The last mile represents the shortest distance, yet it has become the most complex and expensive leg of the journey, now accounting for more than half of total supply chain costs. Today, it’s no longer enough to deliver to an address. For many fleets, the biggest challenge begins after arrival.

Using AI, automated sensor data & positioning collection and a constant feedback loop of insights from successful real-world deliveries, HERE Last Meter Guidance will establish ‘ground truth.’ The solution will provide couriers with precise guidance on delivery parking, walking paths and the correct building entry point. The expected result is more efficient fuel consumption, more completed first-attempt deliveries and a better customer experience.

“We’ve come a long way in optimizing how drivers get to a destination, but it’s now the last few meters, from arrival through delivery handoff, that present the biggest bottlenecks. Too often, drivers are working with poor, missing or confusing data right where precision matters most,” said Bart Coppelmans, Senior Director of Product Management at HERE Technologies. “HERE Last Meter Guidance is designed to bring more certainty to that final handoff. With fuel price volatility, condensed delivery windows, delivery automation and heightened consumer expectations, the stakes have never been higher.”

Across major cities, delivery volumes climb, while streets and curbs are constrained by congestion, making urban environments more complex to navigate. At the same time, retailers are compressing delivery timelines and expanding same-day and even one-hour delivery options. HERE’s solution aims to help fleets operate in this new reality by providing precise, real-world guidance for a fast, accurate and successful final handoff.

HERE Last Meter Guidance will complement the company’s existing tour planning and navigation capabilities to support end-to-end transport, from route planning and navigation through delivery completion at the door. HERE will showcase the latest in last mile logistics at Home Delivery World USA, booth #1316. Schedule time to meet with HERE or demo the solution.

HERE Last Meter Guidance is currently in beta and is expected to move toward general availability following this initial phase. For more on HERE Last Meter Guidance, visit here.com/contact.

Media Contacts

HERE Technologies

Danielle Beer, U.S.

+1 312 342 9896

danielle.beer@here.com

About HERE Technologies

HERE is the global leader in mapping and location technology. For more than 40 years, we’ve been powering innovation for the world’s most recognizable companies: from launching our first digital map in 1985, to shaping the future of software-defined vehicles today. With the industry’s freshest and richest unified map and a portfolio of products, services and solutions that serve the needs of multiple industries, HERE reveals opportunities that drive progress and unlock new possibilities for every moving vehicle. Discover more at here.com.

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