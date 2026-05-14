Levi & Korsinsky Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Embecta Corp. (EMBC)

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ: EMBC) stock dropped more than 25% after the company reported Q2 FY2026 earnings release, which reported results below analyst expectations and included a reduction to full-year 2026 guidance. Shareholders who lost money on their Embecta investment are encouraged to submit their information here. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

The stock declined sharply following Embecta’s Q2 FY2026 earnings release, reporting results below expectations and a reduction to full-year revenue and EPS guidance. The updated outlook marked a deterioration from prior guidance assumptions and contributed to the selloff.

Prior to the drop, Embecta's management repeatedly characterized results as "exceeding expectations" and "aligned with prior expectation" in earnings calls. In the Q2 FY2026 release, the company subsequently reduced its full-year outlook following weaker-than-expected results, which contributed to a sharp stock decline of more than 25% in a single session -- which is now the subject of an investigation into whether Embecta adequately disclosed known risks to investors.

If you purchased Embecta shares and suffered a loss, click here to discuss your legal rights. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

Frequently Asked Questions About the EMBC Investigation

Q: What is the EMBC securities fraud investigation about? A: A securities fraud investigation has been initiated concerning Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ: EMBC) regarding potentially materially false and misleading statements. Shares fell more than 25% after the company reported a Q2 FY2026 earnings miss and cut its full-year outlook, causing significant losses for shareholders.

Q: Who is conducting the EMBC investigation? A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities fraud on behalf of investors who purchased EMBC securities. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the EMBC investigation? A: Investors who purchased EMBC stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do EMBC investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What if I already sold my EMBC shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought EMBC and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if my EMBC losses are small -- is it still worth contacting a lawyer? A: Yes. There is no minimum loss amount required to participate in the investigation.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171