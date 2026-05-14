FullPAC to Present at LD Micro Invitational XVI Investor Conference May 17-19, 2026

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FullPAC, Inc. (“FullPAC” or the “Company”), a leading nonpartisan election campaign technology provider trusted by over 5,000 U.S. political organizations, today announced its senior leadership will present at the LD Micro Invitational XVI investor conference on Tuesday, May 19 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

Investor attendance at the conference is by invitation only, however, the FullPAC presentation will be broadcast live at ldmicroevents.com and will also be available on the Company’s website by the end of next week here. The conference is being held at the Luxe Sunset Blvd Hotel in Los Angeles. Details and registration are available here.

Qualified investors attending the conference may request to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Chairman & CEO Travis Trawick and CFO Isaac Dietrich via ir@gotv.com or through the LD Micro team at registration@ldmicro.com.

“The 2026 election cycle is accelerating and so are we. Our revenue is growing, our partner network is expanding, and demand for compliant, AI-powered voter outreach infrastructure has never been stronger. LD Micro is the right room to tell that story,” said Travis Trawick, Chairman and CEO of FullPAC. “We are heading to Los Angeles with momentum and we look forward to meeting with investors who want to own the infrastructure layer of American democracy.”

About FullPAC, Inc.

FullPAC, Inc. is a leading technology company revolutionizing voter communication for political campaigns and nonprofits. Backed by leading institutional investors, the Company’s platform offers a robust, AI-powered, compliant suite of tools that include P2P text and voice messaging, voter data analytics, and integrated digital solutions. Nonpartisan and data-driven, FullPAC empowers thousands of organizations to mobilize voters effectively and win elections.

The Company is currently selling common stock in a qualified Regulation A offering, and Nasdaq has reserved FullPAC the ticker symbol GOTV (“Get Out The Vote”). Learn more at GOTV.com.

FullPAC provides nonpartisan political technology infrastructure and does not endorse or advocate for any candidate or party.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may be identified by the use of “forward-looking” terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “should,” or “will,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. In particular, statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are “forward-looking” statements and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s proposed public listing on Nasdaq, anticipated spending in future elections, the Company’s growth trajectory and evolution of its products and campaigns. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from the expectations described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, market and other conditions and the factors described in the Offering Circular entitled “Risk Factors.” When considering forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in this press release, the Offering Circular, and the Company’s other filings with the SEC, if and when made.

We have based these “forward-looking” statements on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While we believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such “forward-looking” statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These and other important factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these “forward-looking” statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these “forward-looking” statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake and specifically decline any obligation to update any of these statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of these statements to reflect future events or developments.

Company Contact

GOTV Investor Relations

ir@gotv.com

Media Contact

Jessica Starman, MBA

media@gotv.com