BOMESI Announces 2026 Summit Hosts and Sponsors for Annual Gathering of Media and Entertainment Leaders

New York, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOMESI announced the official hosts and confirmed sponsors for its annual summit, scheduled for June 3-6, 2026, with NAACP Image Award–winning entertainer Dustin Ross and Quartz Wellness Collective Founder Amber Lee Forrester set to lead the annual gathering. The announcement underscored BOMESI’s ongoing commitment to elevating diverse voices in media and entertainment.

Pictured (L–R): BOMESI co-founders DéVon Christopher Johnson and Rhonesha Byng welcome keynote speaker Judge Gregory Ellis Mathis to the stage at the 2025 BOMESI Summit.

Forrester, Founder and Chief Empowerment Officer of Quartz Wellness Collective, brings her experience as an empowerment advocate and entrepreneur to the host role. Ross, a NAACP Image Award–winning host, writer, comedian, and producer, joins her as co-host. Together, they will guide attendees through programming designed to spotlight innovation, ownership, and representation across the media and entertainment industries.

The summit’s confirmed sponsors, Ben & Jerry’s, Nielsen, Press Forward, and OTTera Media Group, represent a growing coalition of organizations investing in the sustainability and visibility of diverse-owned media.

“BOMESI is doing the work that matters—building community, opportunity, and equity for diverse creators and media owners,” said Dustin Ross, NAACP Image Award–winning host, writer, comedian, and producer. “I’m looking forward to bringing energy and intention to the stage and amplifying the brilliance in the room.”

"I am so excited to be hosting the BOMESI Summit in Detroit, where I’m from. Hosting the BOMESI Summit means standing at the intersection of empowerment, storytelling, and ownership," said Amber Lee Forrester, Founder and Chief Empowerment Officer of Quartz Wellness Collective. "I'm honored to help create space for the voices, ideas, and businesses shaping the future of diverse media, and to lead the vital conversations about monetizing the platforms our community is building."

Additional speakers from OTTera Media Group will join the program, including Ashley Ancrum, Director of Business Development for AdNet+; James DuBose, President; and Stephen L. Hodge, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, with session details to be announced.

"We're thrilled to welcome this caliber of hosts, speakers, and sponsors to our summit stage," said DéVon Christopher Johnson, CEO and co-founder of BOMESI. “Each partner reflects the innovation and excellence we celebrate, and the future we’re building together.”

The BOMESI Summit features keynote addresses from industry leaders, panel discussions on media innovation and entrepreneurship, networking opportunities with diverse media professionals, and workshops on content creation and business development. Founded to create pathways for diverse professionals in media and entertainment, BOMESI has become a premier gathering for discussions on representation, ownership, and innovation in the industry.

Registration is now open for the 2026 BOMESI Summit. Secure your spot at https://bomesisummit.org/ .

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About BOMESI

BOMESI is an ecosystem that drives sustainable growth for independent, community-based, and diverse-owned media. Built on three pillars: Ecosystem, Education and Economic Empowerment. They prioritize their work in equity, innovation, and collaboration for a more representative and diverse media ecosystem by collaborating with brands and marketers to engage with underserved audiences. For more information, visit bomesi.org .





