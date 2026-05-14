Viamedia Introduces a New Geographic Intelligence Layer for Advertising in a Post‑ID World

LEXINGTON, Ky., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viamedia.ai , a next-generation ad tech company built to solve the challenges of today’s fragmented media ecosystem, today announced a major upgrade to its Geo-Graph™ advertising and marketing service, turning geography into the much-needed intelligence layer that helps advertisers plan smarter, activate cleaner, and prove campaign performance in a post-ID world.

At the heart of this update is the integration of Uber’s H3 hexagonal grid system. Geo‑Graph™ with H3 transforms geography from a static filter into an intelligent planning, activation, and insight layer, unlocking neighborhood‑level precision, consistent cross‑channel execution, and privacy‑first targeting at scale.

Unlike traditional geo‑targeting, which varies by channel and platform, Geo‑Graph™ with H3 uses a single, shared spatial framework for planning, activation, and measurement. This ensures that the campaigns that are planned are the same as what’s delivered and measured. Using the uniformity of H3’s hexagonal layout, advertisers gain accurate audience definition and less wasted reach, especially in dense or irregular markets. This reduces guesswork, increases buyer confidence, and improves performance outcomes before dollars are spent.

“Agencies are being asked to guarantee performance with fewer signals and more fragmentation,” said Evan Rutchik, President & Chief Strategy Officer at Viamedia. “Geo‑Graph with H3 gives them something they don’t get today: a shared geographic truth across planning, activation, and measurement. It’s how geography finally becomes reliable enough to replace IDs, not just supplement them.”

A defining feature of Geo‑Graph™ is pre‑activation audience validation, allowing media planners and buyers to see estimated reach, audience density, and the final LFID footprint, using Viamedia’s proprietary identifier. All of this is possible within each geo before a single campaign dollar is spent, thereby shifting optimization upstream in the planning process. In doing so, Viamedia and Geo-Graph™ reduce wasted spend and increase advertiser confidence in campaign outcomes.

“As advertisers adjust to signal loss, they need new ways to accurately target their ad campaigns and still deliver the performance that helps grow their revenue,” said Joel Hall, Chief Product Officer at Viamedia. “The shift to H3 modernizes geographic targeting, bringing the capabilities more in line with how brands and agencies want to plan and activate campaigns today. This helps advertisers see performance where people actually live—not just where impressions landed.”

Geo-Graph™ is Viamedia’s proprietary advertising and marketing service that maps billions of data points into a highly granular, location-based audience intelligence platform. By mapping data to the most precise micro-geographic levels, the Geo-Graph™ enables detailed audience analysis and campaign planning. This service provides the foundational dataset and visual tools needed to execute targeted marketing strategies at any scale—from hyper-local to national and beyond. Advertisers and agencies are already realizing these benefits in managed service campaigns, and will soon have access to the same features in programmatic guaranteed efforts.

Geo‑Graph™ is designed to scale from local to national, intelligently adapted based on the size of the market selected. The platform automatically adjusts so that performance remains fast, insights remain usable and browsers and workflows don’t break.

About Viamedia.ai:

Viamedia.ai combines trusted local television expertise with AI-powered digital innovation to deliver unified omnichannel advertising solutions. The platform enables brands and agencies to plan, activate and measure campaigns across linear TV, connected TV and digital channels through a single, intelligent interface.

For more information, visit www.Viamedia.ai .

Contact:

Broadsheet Communications for Viamedia.ai

Rich Cherecwich

rich@broadsheetcomms.com