Servus Credit Union recognized as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for 23rd year in a row

EDMONTON, Alberta, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Servus Credit Union (Servus) has again been recognized as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies by Deloitte Canada for the 23rd consecutive year, reflecting Servus’s sustained excellence, strong leadership, and unwavering focus on the financial well-being of Albertans.

“We are incredibly proud to receive this prestigious recognition for more than two decades,” says Ian Burns, President and CEO of Servus Credit Union. “This achievement speaks to the strength of our strategy, the dedication of our employees, and our commitment to providing personalized financial solutions for more than 600,000 Albertans. Our people bring our member-first philosophy to life every day, and this award is a testament to their passion and professionalism.”

Canada’s Best Managed Companies is the country’s leading business awards program, recognizing excellence among Canadian-owned organizations. Companies are evaluated across key performance areas including strategy, culture and commitment, governance, innovation, capabilities, and financial performance based on achievements from the previous year.

The designation underscores Servus as a strong employer that invests in its people and workplace culture. By supporting employee engagement, growth, and well-being, Servus empowers its teams to deliver exceptional service and advice to members across the province – an essential factor in earning and sustaining Best Managed status.

“This recognition reflects the trust our members place in us every day, and the dedication of our employees who consistently go above and beyond for our communities,” adds Burns. “We’re proud to build prosperity with Albertans today while positioning Servus for continued strength well into the future.”

About Servus Credit Union Ltd.

Servus Credit Union provides a full line of secure financial services to more than 600,000 Albertans. Unlike the banks, Servus pays its members for their loyalty through Profit Share® Rewards cash which returns millions of dollars of profits directly to members annually.

As Alberta’s largest credit union, with branches in more than 80 communities and 24/7 online, mobile and telephone support services, as well as access to thousands of no-fee ATMs, Servus makes banking secure and easy. Having served Albertans for nearly 100 years, with an emphasis on providing friendly service and personalized advice, Servus helps its members feel good about their money.

For more information, call 1.877.378.8728 or visit servus.ca .

Media contact:

media@servus.ca

825.402.0740

About Canada’s Best Managed Companies Program

Canada’s Best Managed Companies program continues to be the mark of excellence for privately-owned Canadian companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels:

Canada’s Best Managed Companies new winner, one of the new winners selected each year;

Canada’s Best Managed Companies winner, award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review;

Gold Standard winner, after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years;

Platinum Club member, winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more.