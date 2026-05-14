Rubicon Point Partners Acquires Shockwave Medical Headquarters Campus in Santa Clara, California





SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Point Partners (“RPP”) announces the acquisition of the Shockwave Medical headquarters, a 201,078-square-foot, four-building R&D campus in Santa Clara, California, on behalf of Rubicon Point Fund II. The property is 100% NNN leased to Shockwave Medical, Inc., a medical device company and wholly owned subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson (S&P: AAA).

“This is the beginning of a billion dollar investment strategy that we plan to deploy over the coming few years throughout the region. This acquisition represents the quality and caliber of assets we will continue to target: mission-critical real estate leased to world-class tenants in the most dynamic markets on the West Coast,” said Ani Vartanian, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Rubicon Point Partners.

Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, the campus serves as Shockwave’s global headquarters and primary R&D hub, supporting its executive leadership and core innovation functions. Spanning 12.86 acres and situated adjacent to global technology leaders including Apple, NVIDIA, Dell, and Cisco, the campus offers a rare combination of investment-grade income security and an irreplaceable location in Silicon Valley’s most dynamic innovation corridor.

Shockwave Medical specializes in Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL), a proprietary, minimally invasive technology used to treat calcified cardiovascular disease. The company was acquired by Johnson & Johnson in May 2024.

The acquisition reflects RPP’s strategy of targeting institutional-quality assets in supply-constrained, innovation-driven markets where long-term demand is anchored by technology and innovation. CBRE National Office Partners served as exclusive advisor in the transaction.

About Rubicon Point Partners

Rubicon Point Partners (“RPP”) is a San Francisco-based real estate investment firm focused on identifying and executing high-conviction opportunities in dynamic and evolving markets. As a vertically integrated investor, operator, and manager, RPP takes a thesis-driven approach to real estate investing, targeting well-located assets with long-term potential.

Media Contact

Name: Carlee Carpio

Email: Carlee@RubiconPoint.com

Phone: 323.793.7947

Website: www.rubiconpoint.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7989b491-97e5-4702-829b-631c3edc5584