Scotlynn Named One of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for Third Consecutive Year

VITTORIA, Ontario, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third consecutive year, Scotlynn, premier North American Transportation and Logistics provider, has been named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies. This recognition reaffirms Scotlynn’s leadership in the supply chain and reflects the company’s sustained commitment to operational excellence, technological advancement, and the people-first culture that powers its growth across North America.

For over 30 years, Canada’s Best Managed Companies program recognizes excellence in private Canadian-owned companies with revenues of $50 million or greater. To attain the designation, companies are evaluated on their leadership in the areas of strategy, culture and commitment, capabilities and innovation, and governance and financial performance. Canada’s Best Managed Companies is one of the country’s leading business awards programs, recognizing innovative and world-class businesses. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent evaluation process. Applicants are evaluated by an independent panel of judges with representation from program sponsors and special guests.

“Earning this recognition for a third consecutive year is a powerful reflection of the dedication and discipline our team brings to work every single day,” said Scott Biddle, CEO and President of Scotlynn. “This award is a celebration of every team member whose passion, integrity, and ingenuity continue to move our company, our customers, and our industry forward.”

The winners share common company standards in fostering a people-centric culture, implementing a strategic company framework, investing in innovation and technological advancement, and maintaining financial resilience and strong corporate governance. Together, these practices strengthen the Canadian economy by promoting sustainable growth, enhancing competitiveness, and cultivating a thriving business ecosystem.

“For over 30 years, the Best Managed program recognizes companies who see challenges as checkpoints and obstacles as opportunities,” said Derrick Dempster, Partner, Deloitte Private and Canada’s Best Managed Co-Leader. “This year’s winners, including Scotlynn, have combined strategic expertise and a culture of innovation to not only drive impactful business outcomes, but serve their communities as well. They should be extremely proud of this designation and use it as a catalyst to continue the work they do every day.”

About Canada’s Best Managed Companies Program

Canada’s Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for private Canadian-owned and managed companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada’s Best Managed Companies new winner, one of the new winners selected each year; 2) Canada’s Best Managed Companies winner, award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review; 3) Gold Standard winner, after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years; 4) Platinum Club member, winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more. Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, Norton Rose Fulbright, EDC, The Globe and Mail, and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

About Scotlynn (www.scotlynn.com)

Scotlynn is a multinational logistics, transportation, and agricultural group with various locations across North America. Our business sprang from the needs of our farms — realizing the crucial need in the industry for quality equipment, intelligent logistics, proactive communication, and expert drivers. Today Scotlynn operates a fully modernized fleet specializing in providing temperature-controlled transportation to manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors, throughout North America.

To learn more about Scotlynn’s services, please visit our website at www.scotlynn.com.

Join our award-winning team: www.scotlynn.com/careers/

For more information, please contact:

bestmanagedcompanies@deloitte.ca

www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca

Media Contact:

info@scotlynn.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cbdfa1dc-e5aa-4f72-b8ff-ff6547f4293f