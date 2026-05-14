Polaryx Therapeutics Receives GHP Magazine’s Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Awards

PARAMUS, NJ, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaryx Therapeutics (Nasdaq: PLYX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing disease-modifying therapies for rare, pediatric lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs), announces that it has been named a double winner of the 2026 GHP Magazine Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Awards as both the Best Pediatric Lysosomal Storage Disease Therapeutics 2026 - USA and the Rare Neurodegenerative Disease Drug Development Excellence Award 2026 - USA awards recipient.

“While current treatments have pushed care forward for lysosomal storage disorders, children and their families still face a significant daily treatment burden,” said Alex Yang, J.D., LL.M., Chief Executive Officer of Polaryx Therapeutics. “This recognition is a good reminder of the importance of our mission to address these critical unmet needs by delivering effective, patient-centered solutions that improve the overall care experience.”

Following a thorough, merit-led evaluation process by GHP’s expert research team, Polaryx Therapeutics has been recognized as an R&D leader in therapeutics for rare diseases like rare lysosomal storage disorders. The judging panel selected Polaryx based on its outstanding innovation, market impact, business performance, and vital contributions to patient outcomes.

The 2026 Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Awards honor the visionaries reshaping modern medicine. Launched by GHP Magazine in 2015, the awards celebrate the life-changing treatments, patient-centered services, and community health initiatives that rise to meet today's complex challenges and set new standards for industry excellence.

Polaryx’s lead program, PLX-200, is an oral small molecule designed to target multiple underlying disease mechanisms across several LSDs and is being advanced through the SOTERIA Phase 2 basket trial evaluating multiple indications and expected to launch in the second half of 2026.

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About Polaryx Therapeutics

Polaryx Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing patient-friendly small molecule and gene therapy treatments for rare orphan lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs). Founded in 2014, Polaryx seeks to deliver safe, effective, and patient-friendly treatments that address the underlying pathophysiology of these catastrophic diseases and their significant unmet need. Our approach integrates small molecule therapies, including a combination therapy, and a gene therapy, positioning us to potentially address both the genetic and downstream pathological features of LSDs. Our small molecule drug candidates share similar modes of action that have been demonstrated to address lysosomal dysfunction, neuroinflammation, and neuronal loss in our validated animal models that closely mimic human clinical phenotypes. Our most advanced product candidate, PLX-200, targets several LSDs and we intend to launch SOTERIA, a Phase 2 basket trial, to evaluate PLX-200’s safety and efficacy. For more information, please visit www.polaryx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: Polaryx’s clinical development plans for PLX-200, including the timing for initiation of the SOTERIA trial. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “objective,” “intend,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “would,” “expect,” “believe,” “design,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “develop,” “plan” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While Polaryx believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to the company on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties (including, without limitation, those set forth in Polaryx’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), many of which are beyond the company’s control and subject to change. Actual results could be materially different. Risks and uncertainties include: global macroeconomic conditions and related volatility, expectations regarding the initiation, progress, and expected results of Polaryx’s clinical trials; expectations regarding the timing, completion and outcome of Polaryx’s clinical trials; the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals; liquidity and capital resources; and other risks and uncertainties identified in Polaryx’s most recently filed Form 10-K with the SEC and subsequent disclosure documents Polaryx may file with the SEC. Polaryx claims the protection of the Safe Harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. Polaryx expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter any statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

CORE IR

(212) 655-0924

media@polaryx.com

Investor Contact:

CORE IR

(212) 655-0924

investor@polaryx.com