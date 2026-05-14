TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. Announces Second SteraMist Hybrid System Installation Contract with a World-Renowned East Coast Research University

FREDERICK, Md., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global leader in disinfection and decontamination solutions, announce that we have been awarded the contract for a second installation of our SteraMist Hybrid System at a large historic prestigious research university on the East Coast. This new project will focus on the laboratory areas of the university, further enhancing their commitment to rigorous safety and sterilization protocols.

Building on our successful prior collaboration with this university announced early January of this year, we will be working alongside familiar contractors to ensure a seamless integration of the SteraMist Hybrid System. We are excited to continue our partnership in delivering reliable decontamination solutions tailored to the university's highest specific needs.

This installation represents yet another significant milestone in our integration pipeline, which has been a focal point of our communications. The successful deployment of the SteraMist Hybrid System in laboratory environments exemplifies our commitment to providing high-level, automated decontamination solutions that meet the stringent requirements of esteemed educational and research institutions.

Elissa J. (E.J.) Shane, Chief Operating Officer of TOMI Environmental Solutions, stated, “We are thrilled to partner with this university once again as we expand our presence in their lab areas. The SteraMist Hybrid System continues to demonstrate its reliability and effectiveness in high-stakes environments, and we look forward to further supporting their operational needs through this installation.”

This project not only highlights TOMI's ongoing dedication to excellence in disinfection technologies but also reinforces our position as a trusted partner in the healthcare and research sectors.

About TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit https://www.steramist.com or contact us at info@tomimist.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to TOMI’s products and services to serve the laboratory market. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to acquire new customers and expands sales; our ability to maintain and manage growth and generate sales, our reliance on a single or a few products for a majority of revenues; the general business and economic conditions; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 filed by us with the SEC and other periodic reports we filed with the SEC. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated, and we undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

John Nesbett/Zach Nevas

IMS Investor Relations

tomi@imsinvestorrelations.com