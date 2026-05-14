DEADLINE NEXT WEEK: Berger Montague Advises Concorde International Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CIGL) Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 18, 2026

PHILADELPHIA, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National plaintiffs’ law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against Concorde International Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CIGL) (“Concorde” or the “Company”) on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Concorde shares during the period from April 21, 2025 through July 14, 2025 (the “Class Period”).

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired Concorde securities during the Class Period may, no later than May 18, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

The Company, headquartered in Singapore, is a provider of security and safety solutions in Singapore.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose that Concorde was the subject of a fraudulent stock promotion scheme involving impersonators posing as financial professionals who disseminated false and misleading information through social media and online messaging platforms.

On July 10, 2025, Concorde’s share price collapsed approximately 80% following the artificial inflation of its stock price, falling from prior highs to $5.66 per share. Following this decline, the Company’s shares continued to fall, causing significant losses to investors.

If you are a Concorde investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bergermontague.com or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at cadorni@bergermontague.com or (267)764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation’s preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

aabramowitz@bergermontague.com

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

cadorni@bergermontague.com