IGF-1R- and IGF-1 Targeted Immunotherapy Pipeline Competitor Analysis Report 2026: Active R&D Programs by R&D Phase and Profile of Targeted Therapies by Drug Modality

Emerging market opportunities include developing IGF-1R-targeted therapies for thyroid eye disease, leveraging prior success with Tepezza. In oncology, focus on biomarker-driven patient stratification and combination treatments may overcome previous challenges, presenting renewed therapeutic potential.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pipeline of IGF-1R- and IGF-1 Targeted Immunotherapy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This competitive intelligence report about IGF-1(R)-Targeted Immunotherapies provides an up-to-date competitor evaluation in the field of product candidates in research and development targeting IGF-1R or its ligand IGF-1. This report will be prepared on demand within one working day upon order placement. The report lists active IGF-1(R)-targeted R&D programs by R&D phase in a tabular format and describes in brief the profile of IGF-1(R)-targeted therapies by drug modality.

Insulin-like growth factor- receptor (IGF-1R) is a transmembrane tyrosine kinase receptor that plays a role in development, metabolism, and immune regulation, and is overexpressed in orbital fibroblasts (OFs), B, and T cells of thyroid ophthalmopathy in Graves' disease. Blocking IGF-1(R) signalling reduces the expression of downstream inflammatory factors, thereby inhibiting the synthesis of hyaluronic acid and other glycosaminoglycans caused by OFs activation, as well as related inflammatory reactions including tissue congestion and edema; inhibit adipocyte cellularization of OFs, thereby reducing the disease activity of patients with active thyroid ophthalmopathy and improving proptosis, diplopia, ocular congestion and edema and other symptoms and signs. Clinical and commercial validation of IGF-1R as a target for treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED) is highlighted by 2024 global sales of nearly US$ 1.9 bln of the first approved anti-IGF-1R therapeutic antibody Tepezza.

IGF-1R has also emerged as a critical target in oncology due to its pivotal role in tumor growth, progression, and therapeutic resistance. IGF-1R was among the most intensively pursued kinase targets in oncology. However, even after a slew of small-molecule and antibody therapeutics reached clinical trials for a range of solid tumors, the initial promise remains unfulfilled.

Mechanisms of resistance to, and toxicities resulting from, IGF-1R-targeted drugs are well-catalogued, and there is general appreciation of the fact that a lack of biomarker-based patient stratification was a limitation of previous clinical trials. But no next-generation therapeutic strategies have yet successfully exploited this understanding in the clinic.

Currently there is emerging interest in re-visiting IGF-1R targeted therapeutics in combination-treatment protocols with predictive biomarker-driven patient-stratification.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bcrwiu

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Tags

                            
                                Antibody Therapeutics
                            
                            
                                Immunotherapy
                            
                            
                                Oncology Drugs 
                            
                            
                                Small Molecule
                            
                            
                                T Cell
                            
                            
                                Therapeutic Antibodies
                            
                            
                                Therapeutic Antibody
                            

                



        


    

        
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