21shares Launches TKNS, Its First Actively Managed Crypto ETF, Bringing Dynamic Digital Asset Exposure to U.S. Investors

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 21shares, one of the world’s leading issuers of crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced the launch of the 21shares Active Crypto ETF (Ticker: TKNS), marking the firm’s first actively managed cryptocurrency ETF in the United States. TKNS begins trading today and marks an expansion in 21shares’ product evolution from passive crypto ETFs to actively managed digital asset strategies.

Ticker ISIN Exchange Currency Gross

Expense Ratio Inception Date Issuer TKNS US53656H7448 NASDAQ USD 1.05% May 14th, 2026 21Shares US LLC





TKNS seeks total return by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in crypto assets or crypto asset-related investments. The strategy blends Bitcoin’s structural role as a core portfolio asset with research-driven allocation across a diversified set of digital assets.

Unlike passive crypto ETFs that track a single token or index, TKNS dynamically adjusts portfolio exposures based on market conditions, valuation metrics, and proprietary research insights. The strategy incorporates market regime analysis, derivatives positioning data, and blockchain-native indicators to adjust exposures in response to market conditions.

“Crypto markets move fast and often unpredictably,” said Andres Valencia, EVP, Investment Management at 21shares. “With TKNS, we are bringing a disciplined, systematic approach to navigating those cycles. This ETF is designed for investors who want exposure to digital assets but prefer an actively managed strategy that seeks to manage downside risk while capturing upside opportunities. Investors have increasingly viewed crypto as a strategic allocation, not a tactical trade. TKNS is built for that next phase: offering a professionally managed solution that aligns with how sophisticated portfolios are constructed.”

As an actively managed crypto ETF, TKNS offers the following key characteristics:

Active, cycle-aware management: the portfolio aims to dynamically shift between defensive and growth positioning depending on market conditions.

Diversified digital asset exposure: investors gain access to a curated selection of digital assets beyond just Bitcoin, informed by 21shares’ research team, one of the most experienced in the industry.

Systematic risk framework: the strategy incorporates portfolio adjustments intended to respond to market declines. There is no guarantee these adjustments will be effective.

Familiar structure: TKNS is a traditional 1940 Act ETF, providing exchange-based trading, transparency, and simplified tax reporting.

As digital assets mature, performance dispersion across tokens continues to widen. TKNS is designed to respond to that evolution by combining quantitative signals with qualitative research to identify assets with improving fundamentals, compelling catalysts, and favorable risk-reward dynamics.

About 21shares

21shares is one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange traded product (ETP) providers and offers one of the largest suites of crypto ETPs in the market. The company was founded to make cryptocurrency more accessible to investors, and to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. 21shares listed the world’s first physically-backed crypto ETP in 2018, building a seven-year track record of creating crypto ETPs that are listed on some of the biggest, most liquid securities exchanges globally. Backed by a specialized research team, proprietary technology, and deep capital markets expertise, 21shares delivers innovative, simple and cost-efficient investment solutions.

21shares is a subsidiary of FalconX, one of the world's largest digital asset prime brokers. 21shares maintains independent operations from FalconX while strategically leveraging the resources and reach of FalconX to accelerate its mission and unlock new growth. For more information, please visit www.21shares.com .

Media Contact

Audrey Belloff: audrey.belloff@21shares.com

Alethea Jadick: ajadick@sloanepr.com

About Teucrium

Teucrium offers a range of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with a focus on alternative markets, including commodities and digital assets. The firm also provides white-label ETF services through its ETF Solutions business, supporting clients not only in bringing new funds to market but also in the ongoing management and operational oversight of their ETF products.

Learn more at www.teucrium.com .

Important information

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. The prospectus and, if available, the summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Fund. You may obtain a prospectus and, if available, a summary prospectus by downloading the prospectus from www.21Shares.com or calling (646) 370-6016. Please read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

The underlying Crypto Assets are relatively new investments which have unique and substantial risks and which may be more volatile than other types of investments.

Crypto assets operate without central authority or banks and are not backed by any government. Crypto assets are often referred to as a “virtual asset” or “digital asset,” and operate as a decentralized, peer-to-peer financial trading platform and value storage that is used like money. A crypto asset is also not a legal tender. The trading prices of many crypto assets, including the Underlying Crypto Assets, have experienced extreme volatility in and may do so in the future including declines in the trading prices of the Underlying Crypto Assets which could have a material adverse effect on the value of the Fund’s shares and the shares could lose all or substantially all of their value. A number of factors affect the price and market for Crypto Assets such as new technology, changes in regulatory environment, and supply and demand.

Diversification does not assure a profit or protect against loss. There is no guarantee that investment objectives will be achieved or that return expectations will be met.

This Fund might not be suitable for all investors. An investment in the Fund involves risk, including possible loss of principal. ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value (NAV), and are not individually redeemable directly with the ETF. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns. ETFs are subject to specific risks, depending on the nature of the underlying strategy of the Fund. These risks could include Crypto Assets Risk, Derivatives Risk, Counterparty Risk, Subsidiary Risk, Exposure Risk, Calculation Methodology Risk, Clearing Broker Risk, Collateral Securities Risk, Cybersecurity Risk, ETP Risk, Early Close/Trading Halt Risk, Foreign Securities Risk, Intra-Day Investment Risk, Market Risk, Passive Investment Risk, Tax Risk, Tracking Error Risk, Reverse Repurchase Agreements Risk, Valuation Risk, Volatility Risk, Whipsaw Markets Risk, and Crypto-Related Investments Tax Risk. For a complete description of the Fund’s principal investment risks, please refer to the prospectus.

Shares of the Funds Are Not FDIC Insured, May Lose Value, and Have No Bank Guarantee.

PINE Distributors LLC is the distributor for the 21shares Active Crypto ETF. Teucrium Investment Advisors, LLC serves as the investment adviser and 21Shares US LLC serves as the Subadviser to the 21shares Active Crypto ETF. PINE Distributors LLC is not affiliated with Teucrium Investment Advisors, LLC, 21Shares US LLC, or FalconX.

Learn more about PINE Distributors LLC at FINRA's BrokerCheck.

TUCRM-5396332-04/26