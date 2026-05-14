Hydrogen Pipeline Market Size to Reach USD 63.9 Billion by 2035, Fueled by Rising Investments in Clean Energy and Hydrogen Infrastructure | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hydrogen Pipeline Market was valued at USD 12.47 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 63.9 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 16.09% during the forecast period.

The growth rate of the Hydrogen Pipeline Market has been very high as a result of the increased attention that is being paid to decarbonization and renewable energy transition projects in the world today. The various governments of key nations are increasingly investing in green and blue hydrogen projects, while hydrogen pipeline installation is taking place at a rapid rate because of the huge demand for hydrogen transportation.





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The U.S. Hydrogen Pipeline Market was valued at USD 1.36 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 7.0 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 16.14%.

Growth in the U.S. market can be attributed to several factors such as growing governmental support for the development of clean hydrogen, rising investments in green hydrogen and blue hydrogen production, and an increase in decarbonization efforts in the industrial sector. The growth in the market can also be attributed to other factors like hydrogen hub creation, pipeline upgrades, and investment in energy transition infrastructure. The National Hydrogen Strategy of the U.S. Department of Energy will create a lot of long-term opportunities for hydrogen transport infrastructure.

Rising Industrial Adoption of Hydrogen is Driving Market Growth Globally

The Hydrogen Pipeline Market is mainly fueled by rising applications of hydrogen in various industries, such as refineries, ammonia production plants, steel plants, chemical production, and electricity production. Various industries have started moving towards green hydrogen to help minimize their carbon footprints and ensure sustainable development. The increasing requirement for transporting hydrogen efficiently from its production site to the industrial point of use has boosted market growth.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Types

The Fixed Pipelines category accounted for the largest market share of about 72% in 2025 because it was extensively used in hydrogen pipeline transportation over long distances. The reason behind such popularity is the cost-effective nature of fixed pipelines when transporting hydrogen continuously. In the coming years, the Mobile Pipelines category will be growing at the fastest rate due to the increased need for mobility in hydrogen pipeline transportation, especially in areas that lack hydrogen infrastructure.

By Distance

The More than 300 km category held the largest market share of around 64% in 2025 because there was an increase in the demand for long-distance transport of hydrogen from hydrogen production centers to hydrogen consumers. Moreover, the Up to 300 km category is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate because there has been tremendous development in hydrogen hubs and hydrogen pipeline distribution systems within the range of about 300 kilometers.

By Hydrogen

In terms of market share, the Gas segment held the leading position with a share of about 81% in 2025 due to its widespread application in industrial purposes along with its easy transportation via pipeline systems. The Liquid segment is predicted to witness the highest growth rate in terms of CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing preference for dense hydrogen transportation through aerospace, logistics, and renewable energy industries.

By Pipeline Structure Type

The Metal segment dominated the market with a share of about 67% in 2025 because of high strength and resistance to wear, along with its capability to handle high-pressure transportation of hydrogen. The Plastics & Composites are predicted to grow at a faster pace owing to increasing preference for light materials for pipelines to facilitate their easy installation and cost-effectiveness.

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Regional Insights:

The Europe region held approximately 39% of the share of the Global Hydrogen Pipeline Market in 2025 owing to the region's aggressive decarbonization goals, government support, and huge investments made in hydrogen corridors and cross-border pipelines. Some countries which are developing hydrogen transportation systems include Germany, France, and Netherlands backed by energy infrastructure and renewable energy sources.

The Asia Pacific region is likely to experience high market growth as a result of huge investments made in producing hydrogen and transitioning towards clean energy initiatives in China, Japan, South Korea, and India.

Key Players:

Cenergy Holdings

SoluForce B.V.

Salzgitter AG

Gruppo Sarplast S.r.l

Tenaris

Hexagon Purus

Pipelife International GmbH

Europe Technologies

H2 Clipper, Inc.

NPROXX

GF Piping Systems

ArcelorMittal

Jindal Saw Limited

Vallourec

Tata Steel

Liberty Steel Group

ILJIN Steel

Butting Group

Welspun Corp

Tubacex Group

Recent Developments

In 2025, European Hydrogen Backbone, a partnership, made an announcement regarding the technical feasibility of converting over 10,000 kilometers of existing natural gas pipelines to hydrogen pipelines in Germany, France, and the Netherlands.

In 2024, two firms, namely, Air Liquide and TotalEnergies, declared that a new 200 kilometers-long hydrogen pipeline will be constructed in France for transporting hydrogen from Seine Valley to industrial clients.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs)

Hydrogen Corridor Development Analysis – helps you evaluate the expansion of regional and cross-border hydrogen transportation networks supporting industrial decarbonization initiatives.

– helps you evaluate the expansion of regional and cross-border hydrogen transportation networks supporting industrial decarbonization initiatives. Pipeline Conversion & Retrofit Assessment – helps you understand the feasibility and cost advantages of repurposing existing natural gas pipelines for hydrogen transportation.

– helps you understand the feasibility and cost advantages of repurposing existing natural gas pipelines for hydrogen transportation. Green Hydrogen Infrastructure Investment Tracker – helps you identify emerging investment trends in renewable hydrogen production facilities and associated pipeline systems.

– helps you identify emerging investment trends in renewable hydrogen production facilities and associated pipeline systems. Hydrogen Blending & Distribution Insights – helps you assess the operational progress of hydrogen blending programs within existing natural gas networks globally.

– helps you assess the operational progress of hydrogen blending programs within existing natural gas networks globally. Advanced Pipeline Material & Safety Technology Analysis – helps you evaluate developments in AI-based leak detection, corrosion-resistant materials, and smart monitoring systems for hydrogen transport.

– helps you evaluate developments in AI-based leak detection, corrosion-resistant materials, and smart monitoring systems for hydrogen transport. Regional Hydrogen Hub & Energy Transition Analysis – helps you uncover how government-supported hydrogen hubs and clean energy transition programs are driving long-term pipeline infrastructure demand globally.

Read Other Related Reports:

Green Hydrogen Market

Hydrogen Gas Market

Grey Hydrogen Market

Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation Market

Hydrogen Fueling Station Market

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