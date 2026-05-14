EXL named a Leader in Everest Group Healthcare Payer Intelligent Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a global data and AI company, announced it has been named a Leader in the Everest Group Healthcare Payer Intelligent Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026.

The Everest Group report examined the healthcare payer back office operations capabilities of 33 leading providers. This year’s assessment represents a meaningful evolution from the previous installment of the report, which was conducted in 2023.

In 2026, Everest expanded its scope to “Intelligent Operations,” reflecting the industry’s shift toward next-generation, AI-enabled capabilities. In addition to traditional healthcare payer operations, the evaluation now assesses providers on their ability to embed intelligent technologies—analytics, automation, and AI—across core payer functions through the value chain.

The report cited EXL’s analytics, predictive modeling, and solution flexibility as company-wide strengths, specifically within its CareRadius™ platform, which combines utilization management, case management and population health workflows with analytics-driven automation. This momentum is reinforced by strong double-digit growth in EXL’s health and life sciences business, driven by its data and AI-led strategy and the continued expansion of AI capabilities. By embedding AI more deeply across workflows, EXL is helping payers improve decision-making, streamline operations and deliver more coordinated efficient member outcomes.

“The shift toward AI-led operations is accelerating as payers seek to enhance quality, payment accuracy, and member outcomes, while navigating challenges of fragmented data and legacy cores,” says Vivek Kumar, practice director, Everest Group. “EXL is advancing its data and AI-led strategy through a mix of functional BPaaS, analytics, and platforms. Its focused investments in multiple high-demand areas such as care management and payment integrity have supported its positioning as a Leader in Everest Group’s Healthcare Payer Intelligent Operations PEAK Matrix Assessment 2026.”

“Amid rising medical costs, regulatory changes and increased administrative complexity, data management, analytics and AI have become vital tools for health plans to improve operational efficiency, drive real-time decision-making and ensure better outcomes,” said Vivek Jetley, president and head of insurance, healthcare and life sciences at EXL. “At EXL, we are committed to empowering payers with end-to-end, fully integrated solutions that streamline workflows, reduce manual processes, and enhance accuracy. By leveraging advanced analytics and AI-driven insights, we enable health plans to optimize claims processing, improve member engagement, and ensure compliance with evolving regulations. These capabilities are critical for health plans to remain resilient, agile, and competitive in an increasingly complex and demanding healthcare landscape.”

Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® is a proprietary framework that measures an organization’s impact created within the market and the ability to deliver solutions successfully. Market Impact is evaluated through market adoption, portfolio mix and value delivered. Vision and capability, the measurement for successful solution delivery, is assessed by evaluating each firm’s vision and strategy, scope of offered services, innovation and investments, and delivery footprint. The report uses this framework to classify service providers into Leaders, Major Contenders and Aspirants.

To read more about the Everest Group 2026 report, click here.

For more information about EXL’s healthcare solutions, click here.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global data and AI company that offers services and solutions to reinvent client business models, drive better outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform businesses, including the world's leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and capital markets, retail, communications and media, and energy and infrastructure, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have approximately 67,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to EXL's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond EXL’s control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning EXL’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements may include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate” or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of management's experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although EXL believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect EXL’s actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors, which include our ability to maintain and grow client demand, our ability to hire and retain sufficiently trained employees, and our ability to accurately estimate and/or manage costs, rising interest rates, rising inflation and recessionary economic trends, are discussed in more detail in EXL’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EXL’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect EXL. EXL has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.

Media Contact

Keith Little

media.relations@exlservice.com