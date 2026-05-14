ITS Logistics May Port/Rail Ramp Freight Index: Strait of Hormuz Closure Sends Fuel Shock Through Supply Chains

RENO, Nev., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITS Logistics, an Echo Global Logistics company, today released its May forecast in the ITS Logistics Port/Rail Ramp Freight Index. This month, the index reports elevated status across the Atlantic and Gulf port regions, with additional outbound capacity and container termination challenges at key West Coast gateways. As the ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz pushes fuel costs higher, disrupts ocean carrier operations, and reshores energy exports, global supply chain uncertainty and domestic transportation challenges are converging to create one of the most operationally volatile freight environments in recent history.

"The ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz continues to disrupt ocean carrier networks and cause surges in ocean container rates," said Paul Brashier, Vice President of Global Supply Chain for ITS Logistics. "East Coast and Gulf Coast ports are seeing activity increases as they pick up additional export volumes from goods previously sourced in the Middle East."

With Middle Eastern supply constrained, the United States has become a backup provider of global oil production, generating record export activity along the Gulf Coast. According to Bloomberg, U.S. exports of oil products reached a weekly record of 8.2 million barrels per day in early May. The Port of Corpus Christi posted its busiest first quarter in history, with oil exports up 30% since February.

While energy exports are supporting positive trade activity, the Strait’s closure is also causing far-reaching consequences as ocean carriers are forced to reroute operations and absorb layered price increases. Transpacific spot rates have increased 22% since the beginning of April, and trans-Atlantic lanes running from North Europe to the East Coast are up 46%. Ocean carriers are also now forced to compete for limited alternative routings: PBS reported that increased Panama Canal traffic has triggered bidding wars for last-minute transit slots, with auction prices reaching into the millions.

Total U.S. containerized imports totaled 2,277,965 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) for April, down 3.2% from March and modestly lower year-over-year, per Descartes. The month-over-month decline diverges from the typical spring trajectory, with West Coast gateways seeing the bulk of the softness as China-origin imports fell and transpacific rates rose. The Port of Los Angeles was the exception, reporting its second-best April on record.

"The isolated success of the Port of Los Angeles this month is possibly due to ocean carriers increasing blank sailings and consolidating import activity to a single West Coast gateway as a means of combating rising costs," Brashier said.

Inland, the fuel shock is compounding existing capacity strain. The average retail diesel price reached $5.639 per gallon as of May 11, a jump of nearly 29 cents since the end of April and one of the sharpest short-window increases in recent history. May 12 also marked the start of the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance's annual International Roadcheck, bringing additional enforcement activity to the roads. Day one of the 2026 inspection period produced 1,580 inspections with an out-of-service rate of 31.4% for inspected vehicles. Carriers placed out of service — as well as those who remain off the roads during the increased enforcement period — contribute to tighter capacity and upward rate pressure. FTR Transportation Intelligence reported that spot market rates approached all-time highs during the week of May 8, driven by the combination of fuel cost pass-through and tightening capacity, with prices likely to remain high through this week.

The cost difference between modes is now wide enough to prompt strategic shifts. According to the Journal of Commerce, rising diesel prices are now pushing some shippers to convert drayage operations and long-haul truckload moves to rail.

"We will monitor the effects of trucking cost increases on intermodal rail demand," Brashier said. "As shippers change modes from trucking to rail to find relief from higher fuel costs, we could start to see congestion at inland rail ramps that challenge key entry points for many ocean containers in North America."

ITS Logistics offers a full suite of network transportation solutions across North America and distribution and fulfillment services to 95% of the U.S. population within two days. These services include drayage and intermodal in 22 coastal ports and 30 rail ramps, a full suite of asset and asset-lite transportation solutions, omnichannel distribution and fulfillment, LTL, and outbound small parcel.

The ITS Logistics U.S. Port/Rail Ramp Freight Index forecasts port container and dray operations for the Pacific, Atlantic, and Gulf regions. Ocean and domestic container rail ramp operations are also highlighted in the index for both the West Inland and East Inland regions. Visit here for a full, comprehensive copy of the index with expected forecasts for the U.S. port and rail ramps.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 60 locations across North America, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions across all major modes including Truckload, Partial Truckload, LTL, Intermodal, Cross-Border, Food-Grade and Temperature-Controlled shipping and warehousing, and Warehouse Services. Echo leverages its proprietary technology platform — including automation, machine learning, and AI-driven decision support — to help customers optimize transportation performance, improve visibility, and simplify supply chain execution across complex supply chains. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

About ITS Logistics

ITS Logistics, an Echo Global Logistics company, is one of North America's fastest-growing, asset-based modern 3PLs, providing solutions for the industry’s most complicated supply chain challenges. With a people-first culture committed to excellence, the company relentlessly strives to deliver unmatched value through best-in-class service, expertise, and innovation. The ITS Logistics portfolio features North America's #16 asset-lite freight brokerage, a top drayage and intermodal solution, an asset-based dedicated fleet, an innovative cloud-based technology ecosystem, and a nationwide distribution and fulfillment network.

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