ApolloMD Recognized as One of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare in 2026

ATLANTA, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ApolloMD has been selected by Modern Healthcare 2026 Best Places to Work in Healthcare, recognizing healthcare organizations that foster strong workplace culture, support career development, and invest in the success and well-being of their teams.

“Healthcare is changing rapidly as new technologies are adopted on both the clinical and administrative sides,” said Mary Ellen Podmolik, editor-in-chief of Modern Healthcare. “Still, the most forward-looking companies understand that employees are the heart of their organizations. Creating the right culture, with the appropriate mix of financial rewards, training and career advancement opportunities — as embodied by our honorees of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare — will be imperative for long-term employee and employer success.”

“At ApolloMD, this recognition belongs to our people,” said Jackie Olliff, Chief Talent and HR Officer of ApolloMD. “Our employees are the ones who shape our culture every day, and this honor is especially meaningful because it reflects their voices and experiences. We are grateful for the care, collaboration, and commitment our teams bring to our organization, our hospital partners, and the communities we serve.”

For more than 40 years, ApolloMD has remained committed to building a culture grounded in physician-led leadership, collaboration, and delivering high-quality patient care in communities nationwide. The organization’s mission — healthy clinicians, healthy patients, healthy communities — continues to guide its approach to team development, hospital partnerships, and supporting patient care.

This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with Workforce Research Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.

ApolloMD will learn its ranking on the Best Places list and be celebrated at the 2026 Best Places to Work in Healthcare Awards Gala taking place Sept. 16 in Houston. Information about the gala is available at ModernHealthcare.com/BestPlacesGala.

About ApolloMD

ApolloMD is a private, physician-led practice management organization partnering with hospitals and health systems nationwide to provide integrated multispecialty services, including emergency medicine, hospital medicine, anesthesia, and revenue cycle management. For more than 40 years, ApolloMD has focused on delivering clinical excellence and operational innovation to enhance patient care while supporting the professional growth and wellness of its clinicians. Additional information about ApolloMD is available at ApolloMD.com.

About Modern Healthcare

Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to www.modernhealthcare.com/subscriptions

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f72b3964-ce02-4e54-98b2-0f4770811bcc