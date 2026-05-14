Dunham House Continues Momentum Following Historic Resident Application Announcement

OMAHA, Neb., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the recent announcement that Dunham House is officially accepting resident applications, community support and interest in Nebraska’s first combat-wounded veterans assisted living facility continues to grow ahead of its anticipated Fall 2026 opening. The announcement marked a major milestone for the organization and reinforced the urgent need for long-term residential care designed specifically for combat-wounded veterans.

Located in Omaha, Nebraska, Dunham House is being developed as a first-of-its-kind residential community dedicated to veterans living with combat-related injuries, traumatic brain injuries, amputations, and other lifelong service-connected disabilities. The facility was created to provide veterans with a permanent home centered around dignity, independence, and camaraderie.

Since applications opened, Dunham House leadership has received growing interest from veterans, military families, caregivers, and supporters across Nebraska and neighboring states who recognize the critical gap in specialized housing and care for combat-wounded veterans. Existing assisted living options often fail to address the unique physical and emotional needs faced by younger veterans returning from Iraq and Afghanistan.

“Our recent announcement confirmed what we already knew — the need for Dunham House is real, and the veteran community has been waiting for something like this,” said Colonel John D. Folsom, USMCR (Ret.), Executive Director of Dunham House. “This project is about far more than housing. It is about restoring dignity, building community, and ensuring these heroes never feel forgotten.”

Named in honor of Medal of Honor recipient Corporal Jason L. Dunham, USMC, the facility represents a continued commitment to honoring the sacrifice and resilience of America’s wounded warriors. The approximately 27,000-square-foot community is currently under construction on an 8.5-acre site in north Omaha and will ultimately provide residential accommodations for up to 30 combat-wounded veterans.

The Dunham House model focuses on long-term quality of life rather than institutional care. Residents will benefit from personalized care plans, accessible living spaces, community programming, and the support of fellow veterans who share similar life experiences.

The project continues to move forward in partnership with Wounded Warriors Family Support (WWFS), one of the nation’s leading veteran service nonprofits. Community leaders and supporters throughout Nebraska have also rallied behind the initiative, recognizing Dunham House as a transformational project for the region’s veteran population.

As construction progresses toward completion, Dunham House leadership encourages eligible veterans and their families to begin the application process early. The organization also welcomes continued community support through donations, partnerships, and volunteer engagement opportunities that will help sustain the mission for years to come.

Veterans interested in residency or supporters seeking additional information may visit https://dunhamhouse.org/residency-info/ .

About Dunham House

Dunham House is Nebraska’s first combat-wounded veterans assisted living facility, opening Fall 2026 in Omaha, Nebraska. Named in honor of Medal of Honor recipient Corporal Jason L. Dunham, USMC, the facility is dedicated to providing long-term residential care, independence, and camaraderie for combat-wounded veterans. Dunham House is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (EIN: 85-2199290). Learn more at dunhamhouse.org.

Media Contact:

Ashlie Muller

Director of Operations

Wounded Warriors Family Support

402-807-9977

Ashlie.muller@wwfs.org

wwfs.org