Online Reputation Management Podcast Launches to Help Businesses Control Brand Perception Across Search and AI

MANCHESTER, UK, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UK-based entrepreneur James Dooley and reputation management specialist Scott Keever have announced the launch of the Online Reputation Management Podcast, a weekly show premiered 29 November 2025. The podcast is dedicated to providing businesses with actionable strategies for protecting, repairing, and optimizing how their brands appear across search engines, social media, and AI systems.



The show was created to address what its founders describe as a persistent gap in clear, practical guidance on online reputation management. As search algorithms, review platforms, and AI-generated summaries increasingly shape how consumers and investors perceive brands, the need for structured education in this discipline has grown. The Online Reputation Management Podcast focuses exclusively on this challenge, covering reputation repair, review management and trust signals, legal content removals, entity SEO and knowledge panels, crisis management, brand SERP optimization, and AI-driven reputation control.



Episodes run between 30 and 60 minutes and are available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, YouTube, Pocket Casts, and Transistor.



“Perception controls performance — it drives rankings, revenue, and trust,” said James Dooley. “We built this podcast because businesses need a dedicated resource that goes beyond surface-level advice and addresses the real mechanics of how reputation shapes every digital interaction, especially as AI changes the way brand information is surfaced and interpreted.”



What Sets the Podcast Apart



Unlike broad digital marketing shows, the Online Reputation Management Podcast is built entirely around a single discipline. It tackles sensitive subjects that mainstream marketing programs frequently avoid, including negative press coverage, defamation, and crisis response. Each episode uses real-world case studies and step-by-step frameworks to deliver specific, applicable tactics rather than theoretical overviews.



The podcast also bridges three areas that are often treated separately: search engine optimization, public relations, and legal reputation strategy. By addressing how these disciplines interact particularly when managing brand search results, knowledge panels, and review platforms the show provides a more complete picture of modern reputation management.



A central theme of the podcast is the growing role of AI in brand perception. AI-generated summaries and entity-based search results are changing how brands are presented to consumers, and the show covers what businesses can do to understand and influence those outputs.



Industry Guests and Audience



Typical guests featured on the podcast include Jason Barnard, Neil Patel, Kasra Dash, Craig Campbell, and Karl Hudson, each recognized for their work in SEO, entity optimization, and digital marketing. Their participation brings multiple expert perspectives to reputation management challenges.



The podcast is designed for founders, marketing agencies, and corporate communications teams who need to understand how online perception directly affects search rankings, conversions, and hiring and investment decisions. Content is structured to teach listeners how to manage what appears when someone searches their brand name, including Brand SERPs and the knowledge panels that search engines generate about entities.



Early listener feedback reflects the podcast’s practical approach. One reviewer noted, “This podcast breaks down reputation management in a way that’s actually actionable and rare in this space.” Another described it as “essential listening” for anyone concerned with how their brand appears in Google or AI systems.



The podcast is positioned to contribute to increased awareness and demand for ORM services by educating businesses on reputation as a ranking factor and on entity-based SEO’s role in AI interpretation areas often underexplored in mainstream marketing content.



Guest applications, business enquiries, and collaboration requests can be directed through the James Dooley official site.



About the Online Reputation Management Podcast



The Online Reputation Management Podcast is a weekly show co-founded by James Dooley and Scott Keever. Based in Manchester, UK, Dooley specializes in SEO, online reputation management, and digital influence, while Keever brings expertise in reputation management, PR, and brand strategy. The podcast focuses exclusively on helping businesses, agencies, and founders protect, repair, and optimize their digital brand presence and entity SEO. New episodes are released weekly across all major podcast platforms.



Q1: Who are the founders of the Online Reputation Management Podcast and what is its primary focus?



A: The podcast was co-founded by Manchester-based entrepreneur James Dooley and reputation specialist Scott Keever. It is dedicated to providing businesses with actionable strategies for protecting, repairing, and optimizing brand perception across search engines, social media, and AI systems.



Q2: What specific subjects does the podcast cover that differ from general marketing shows?



A: The show addresses specialized topics such as reputation repair, legal content removals, crisis management, and entity-based SEO. It also specifically explores how AI-generated summaries and search results influence brand perception and how businesses can manage those outputs.



Q3: How can listeners access the podcast and what is the typical episode format?



A: Episodes run between 30 and 60 minutes and are released weekly on platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, YouTube, Pocket Casts, and Transistor. The content features real-world case studies and frameworks designed for founders, marketing agencies, and communications teams.



CONTACT INFORMATION

Company: Online Reputation Management Podcast

Website: https://onlinereputationmanagementpodcast.uk.com/

https://thenewsfront.com/online-reputation-management-podcast-launches-to-help-businesses-control-brand-perception-across-search-and-ai/