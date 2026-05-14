Liberty Hill Publishing Announces New Political Science Analysis. Blockbuster Homicide From Combat Veteran Julian Acciard

Derry, New Hampshire, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Hill announces the release of Blockbuster Homicide: How Wokewashing Killed Hollywood, by Julian Acciard, available in paperback $23.49, 9798868533525; eBook $7.99, 9798868533532.

Blockbuster Homicide - How Wokewashing Killed Hollywood

Acciard loves great movies. He is also fed up with Hollywood's remakes that have turned classic stories into agenda-preaching platforms. In this book, Acciard addresses how stars like Rachel Zegler and Brie Larson have hurt their movies' profits with their personal views and behavior, and how authentic, natural stories are the ones that truly connect with audiences.

"I'm writing this book because Hollywood's turned into a smug sermon factory, wokewashing classics into preachy propaganda while their morally bankrupt elites lecture us peasants from private jets," said Acciard.

Julian Acciard, known online as The Blue Collar Intellectual (@JulianAcciard1), is a Marine Corps combat veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom with a background in psychology, business, and high-threat/executive protection. A small business owner, historian, political strategist, and lifelong conservative, he hosts The Blue Collar Intellectual podcast, delivering grounded, principled takes on politics, history, and American values. Acciard also enjoys boxing, watching fights, and passing life lessons down to his kids through movies, books, and family game night.

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Liberty Hill Publishing is a leader in the print-on-demand, self-publishing industry. Blockbuster Homicide: How Wokewashing Killed Hollywood is available online through amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.

Press Inquiries

Contact: Julian Acciard

Email: acciardj [at] gmail.com

Phone Number: 619-398-5197