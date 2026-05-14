Xulon Press Announces New Inspirational Work, To Know Him And To Make Him Known, From Top-Rated Author Grace Cleaver

Chesterfield, Missouri, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xulon Press announces the release of To Know Him And To Make Him Known written by Grace Cleaver, available in paperback $25.49 , 9798868533433; eBook $8.99 , 9798868533440.

TO KNOW HIM and TO MAKE HIM KNOWN

Many people want the guarantee of eternal life that salvation provides, but do not even realize all of the benefits that come with salvation through Jesus Christ. Cleaver encourages her readers to accept God's invitation to know Him more, and to develop a deeper, more intimate relationship with Him.

"I desire for people to gain understanding of our great gift of salvation, which is more than going to heaven when we die. It’s time for the church of Jesus Christ to arise and take their place as rulers on the earth, for we have been given dominion over all the power of the enemy," said Cleaver

Grace Cleaver is a high school teacher with both a Bachelor's and Master's degree. She taught high school for almost 35 years, as well as children's church and adult Sunday school, eventually serving as Director of Christian Education in her local congregation. Cleaver is also the author of Fearless Faith, Destiny and Surrender.

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Xulon Press is the world’s largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. To Know Him And To Make Him Known is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Press Inquiries

Contact: Grace Cleaver

Email: cleave999 [at] yahoo.com