Aqua-Tots Swim School Expands in Canada with New Ajax Location

Phoenix, AZ, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim School, the world’s largest swim school franchise, announced the opening of its newest location in Ajax, Ontario. As the seventh Aqua-Tots school in Canada, the opening reflects continued growth in a market where demand for high-quality, year-round swim instruction continues to rise.



Founded in 1991 in Phoenix, Arizona, Aqua-Tots has grown from a mobile swim program into a global leader in aquatic education. After introducing its indoor swim school model in 2005, Co-Founders Ron and Jane Sciarro and Paul and Heather Preston expanded access to consistent, climate-controlled lessons. Today, Aqua-Tots delivers more than five million lessons annually to children of all ages and abilities around the world.

The need for swim education across Canada remains urgent. Approximately 500 people drown each year, with young children among the most vulnerable, according to the Lifesaving Society. In growing communities like Durham Region, where families are drawn to nearby lakes, pools and waterfronts, early and consistent swim instruction plays an important role in prevention and long-term safety.

Conveniently located at 280 Kingston Road East with easy access to Highways 401 and 412, Aqua-Tots Ajax will serve families in Ajax, Pickering, Whitby, Oshawa and surrounding communities.

The school is locally owned and operated by Jeremy and Nalini Feuilloley, whose connection to Aqua-Tots began long before they became franchise owners. As parents, they first experienced the program from the pool deck, watching their own children learn and grow in the water. That experience ultimately inspired them to bring the same opportunity to families in the Durham community.

The 6,300-square-foot facility was designed with families in mind. It includes a 50-foot indoor pool divided into 12 swim zones, nine changing rooms, four washrooms and a comfortable viewing area with a free coffee station where parents can watch lessons as they happen.

“We walked in as parents, just hoping our child would learn how to be safe in the water,” said Jeremy Feuilloley, co-owner of Aqua-Tots Ajax. “What we found was so much more. We watched confidence grow week by week. We saw how patient and intentional the instructors were. It changed how we think about swim lessons entirely. At a certain point, we realized we didn’t just want to be part of it as a family. We wanted to bring this to other families too.”

Nalini Feuilloley added, “As a parent, you carry a lot of quiet worry around water. What Aqua-Tots gave us was relief. You could see the progress, but you could also feel the trust building. That’s what we want for families here. Not just progress in the pool, but a real sense that their child is in the right place and being cared for the right way.”

Aqua-Tots Ajax offers a range of programs for every stage of development, including group, semi-private and private lessons.

For more information, follow Aqua-Tots Ajax on Instagram or visit aqua-tots.com/ajax. To inquire about franchising with Aqua-Tots Swim School, go to aquatotsfranchise.com.

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About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review’s Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2024, Entrepreneur’s Top 10 Children's Franchises of 2025, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200. Aqua-Tots has more than 180 locations across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding, with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aquatotsfranchise.com. For more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

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