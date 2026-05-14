NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre Reports Significant Parkinson's Medication Reduction as Zhittya Genesis Medicine Marks Four Years of Parkinson’s Research

LAS VEGAS, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Zhittya Genesis Medicine, Inc., a Nevada-based biopharmaceutical company developing recombinant human Fibroblast Growth Factor-1 (FGF-1) therapies, marks the four-year anniversary of its intranasal FGF-1 research program in Parkinson's disease, the Company is acknowledging a public statement made on social media by Pro Football Hall of Famer and Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre, in which the Super Bowl XXXI champion disclosed that he has received treatment with the Company's investigational intranasal FGF-1 protocol for Parkinson's disease.

In an unsolicited post published to his verified X account, Favre wrote:

"A few months ago I met Dan Montano the CEO of Zhittya, Inc. They have treated me twice intranasally with the biologic, FGF-1 to enhance blood flow to my brain. I had no side effects and I'm happy to say I've been able to significantly reduce my dopamine medication levels! Folks don't realize how much small blood vessel damage is associated with so many neurodegenerative diseases, not just stroke. Dan and his team are also having a lot of success with type 2 diabetes and are beginning treatment protocols for Multiple Sclerosis, stroke, and Post Concussion Syndrome. I am looking forward to many more treatments for my Parkinson's. Thx Dan!"

Favre, who quarterbacked the Green Bay Packers for 16 seasons (1992–2007), publicly disclosed his Parkinson's disease diagnosis during testimony before the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee in September 2024, bringing unprecedented public attention to a condition that affects an estimated one million Americans and roughly ten million people worldwide.

Four Years of Intranasal FGF-1 Research in Parkinson's Disease

Mr. Favre joins a research cohort of more than 250 individuals with Parkinson's disease who have participated in Zhittya's intranasal FGF-1 research protocols over the past four years. Across this period, the Company has reported a consistent pattern of clinical observations, including measurable improvements in motor symptoms and supportive imaging findings from functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRIs) conducted at Washington University, St Louis School of Medicine.

Statement from the Company

"Reaching four years of intranasal FGF-1 research in Parkinson's disease is a meaningful milestone for our team, our science, and most importantly for the more than 250 participants who have placed their trust in this work," said Dan Montano, CEO and Founder of Zhittya Genesis Medicine. "We are aware of Mr. Favre's public statement and are deeply grateful for his willingness to share his personal experience. Brett's openness about Parkinson's disease has done more to raise awareness of this condition than almost any voice in recent memory. We wish him the very best as he continues on his journey, and we remain focused on advancing the science behind FGF-1 for the millions of patients and families affected by neurodegenerative and vascular conditions worldwide."



"For decades, the standard of care in Parkinson's has been confined to symptom management through dopamine replacement," said Dr. Jack Jacobs, President and Chief Science Officer of Zhittya Genesis Medicine. "What we are seeing across our research cohort suggests something fundamentally different — a therapeutic approach that targets the underlying neurovascular pathology, restoring blood flow and giving neurons the environment they need to survive. Mr. Favre's experience appears to be consistent with what we have observed across our broader research participants."

About Zhittya Genesis Medicine

Zhittya Genesis Medicine has spent more than 27 years and over $200 million researching Fibroblast Growth Factor-1 (FGF-1), a naturally occurring human protein that stimulates the growth of new microvasculature. The Company is investigating intranasal FGF-1 as a therapeutic candidate for Parkinson's disease, Type 2 Diabetes, chronic non-healing wounds, coronary artery disease, and other conditions in which compromised small-vessel blood flow is implicated. Zhittya is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, with research operations based at the Nevada Center for Applied Research (NCAR) in Reno, Nevada.

Media Contact: Sergiy Montano Vice President of Marketing Zhittya Genesis Medicine, Inc. 702-790-9980 sergiy@zhittyamedicine.com