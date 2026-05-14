Five Iron Golf Introduces Real-Money Tournament Platform, Turning Indoor Golf into a National Competitive Network

New York, NY, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Iron Golf, a global leader in indoor golf and entertainment, today announced the launch of Five Iron Tournaments, a real-money tournament platform for indoor golf. Launching across 15 markets in 11 states plus Washington, D.C., and expanding to additional markets by late summer 2026, the platform turns every location into part of a connected, always-on competitive network, redefining how golf is played and experienced.

The launch builds on nearly a decade of growth that has transformed Five Iron from a four-simulator concept in New York’s Flatiron district into a global indoor golf brand with over 50 locations across the United States and internationally, spanning 7 countries, and 500+ Trackman simulators. Along the way, the company has grown its team to more than 800 employees, secured investment from partners including Callaway and Danny Meyer’s Enlightened Hospitality Investments, and built the largest indoor golf communities in the world, including the largest indoor golf league globally. What began as a bet that golfers wanted a better indoor experience has become one of the most compelling growth stories in modern sports entertainment.

Five Iron Tournaments lets players walk into a bay and enter a tournament on demand, competing on a live leaderboard against other players for real prize money, on their own schedule, with many options having no cost to enter. Players can choose from formats like stroke play, scramble, and closest to the pin. Every indoor bay becomes a tournament seat, with hundreds of thousands of dollars in guaranteed prize pools available throughout 2026. Early data speaks for itself. Since launching in beta in October 2025, more than 1,000 players have logged nearly 20,000 tournament entries, with 65% returning within the same month to compete again.

“Five Iron Tournaments is a natural evolution of how people want to engage with the game today,” said Jared Solomon, CEO of Five Iron Golf. “Competitive golf doesn’t have to be limited to a four-hour block or a one-off event. We’ve built a platform that makes competition continuous, flexible, and accessible, while still rooted in real skill and real play. We’re creating a new way for golfers to compete, connect, and come back again and again.”

“Twenty thousand tournament entries from a thousand players in a few months tells you everything,” Solomon added. “People aren’t trying this once and leaving — they’re coming back, competing against the same faces week over week, and building it into their routine.”

Three years in development, Five Iron Tournaments was built not as a top-down product bet but as a direct response to what Five Iron members have been asking for. Inspired by platforms that transformed participation in their respective categories — from the daily fantasy model that turned passive sports fans into active participants to the online poker platforms that unlocked competition at every format and stakes level — Five Iron Tournaments applies that same logic to golf: making competition continuous, flexible, and accessible, while keeping outcomes rooted in real skill and real performance.

Five Iron is uniquely positioned to lead in this space. The scale of its physical footprint — 50 locations, 500+ simulators, and a national venue network — creates the kind of infrastructure that competitors cannot easily replicate. The result is a true national tournament network: one where players can compete across venues, cities, and time zones within a single connected platform.

Five Iron Tournaments is launching across the following markets: New York City, Chicago, Boston, Detroit, Atlanta, Washington D.C., Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Seattle, and venues across Florida, Kentucky, and Ohio — with Baltimore, Minneapolis, and Oklahoma to follow shortly. A closest to the pin event will take place from June 1st to June 30th with 20 closest to the pin tournaments on iconic courses with $20K in guaranteed prize pools. A full nationwide rollout is expected by late summer 2026.

For more information on Five Iron Tournaments and to find a location near you, visit fiveirongolf.com.

About Five Iron Golf

Five Iron Golf is a global leader in golf and entertainment. Known for combining cutting-edge simulator technology, a world-class membership, top-tier instruction, premium club fitting, leagues, Fortune 1000 private events, and a vibrant hospitality experience, Five Iron has created a new way for people to play and experience the game. Whether training seriously, competing with friends, or gathering for a night out, Five Iron offers an experience built for modern golf culture. For more information, visit fiveirongolf.com.

Attachments