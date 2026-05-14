Red Ribbon Recovery Colorado now offers virtual addiction treatment to patients across the United States

Louisville, CO, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Ribbon Recovery Colorado is now providing virtual mental health and addiction treatment to adults across the United States, giving patients access to evidence-based care regardless of where they live.

The Colorado-based program delivers structured addiction treatment entirely through a secure telehealth platform, removing the barriers that most often prevent people from starting care: distance from providers, work and childcare conflicts, lack of transportation, and the fear of being seen walking into a treatment facility.

Colorado's geography compounds a national problem. Rural communities across the state's mountain corridors, Eastern Plains, and underserved Front Range counties have limited local treatment infrastructure. For many residents, the nearest provider is not realistically accessible. Red Ribbon Recovery Colorado operates from a Colorado base and serves patients nationally, bringing clinical care directly to people who have been effectively locked out of the traditional treatment system.

"We see patients who have been trying to find care for months — juggling work, kids, no reliable transportation — and they're exhausted before treatment even starts. Virtual removes all of that friction." said Christine Mitchell, CMT, CAN, Program Director at Red Ribbon Recovery Colorado.

The program serves adults at multiple levels of care, adjusting treatment intensity as recovery progresses. All services are delivered virtually, with no requirement to relocate or take extended leave from work.

Red Ribbon Recovery Colorado accepts most insurance types and offers self-pay rates. Intake assessments are available to adults nationwide. To learn more or begin an intake, visit redribbonrecoverycolorado.com or call (303) 219-3980.

About Red Ribbon Recovery Colorado

Red Ribbon Recovery Colorado is an alcohol and drug rehab that offers treatment for drug addiction, alcohol addiction, substance use, and co-occurring mental health conditions. If you are looking for guidance and support for detox, inpatient rehab, outpatient rehab, or ongoing recovery options, our treatment center can help. All programs focus on supporting clients through a combination of group and individual therapy, individualized treatment plans, and a strong clinical foundation. The dedicated team of doctors, nurses, and treatment specialists at RRRC is committed to addressing the root causes of substance abuse and mental illness. Our drug and alcohol rehab in Colorado accepts most insurance plans, making high-quality care accessible.

Contact:

Red Ribbon Recovery Colorado Alcohol and Drug Treatment

892 W South Boulder Rd, Louisville, CO 80027

(303) 219-3980

Visit us on social media:

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Press Inquiries

Pierce Aliberti

info [at] redribbonrecovery.com

(303) 219-3980

https://redribbonrecoverycolorado.com/

892 W South Boulder Rd, Louisville, CO 80027