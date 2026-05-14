Germitec's Chronos® UV-C High-Level Disinfection System Awarded $36M ECAT Contract, Expanding Access Across Federal Healthcare

Fort Myers, Florida and Bordeaux, France, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Germitec, a pioneering MedTech company specializing in UV-C High-Level Disinfection (HLD) for ultrasound probes, today announced that its Chronos® system has been included in a $36 million Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) ECAT contract (#SPE2D1-26-D-0010) awarded to partner USVetServ, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). Effective immediately, the contract enables VA and DoD healthcare facilities nationwide to procure Chronos® through the DLA's Electronic Catalog program, streamlining federal acquisition and accelerating access to next-generation infection prevention technology.

This award expands access to automated, chemical-free ultrasound probe high-level disinfection (HLD) technology for federal healthcare facilities, increasing availability of modernized reprocessing workflows for clinicians serving veterans, active-duty military personnel, and their families.

Chronos® — the first and only UV-C HLD device to receive US FDA marketing authorization through a De Novo grant — delivers automated High-Level Disinfection for ultrasound probes in a 90-second cyclei, with complete traceability documentation and no chemical consumables. The system is indicated for external, transvaginal, and transrectal ultrasound probes used across Gynecology & IVF, Urology, Radiology, Emergency Medicine, Anesthesia, and Biopsy departments.

"As a U.S. Army veteran, this contract is deeply personal to me," said Keith Koby, President of North America at Germitec. "I am proud to bring advanced infection prevention technology to the physicians, nurses, and caregivers who serve our country every day. Our veterans deserve access to the safest and most innovative healthcare technologies — and Chronos® delivers exactly that."

“This award strengthens our mission to bring safer, faster, and more reliable disinfection technology to the clinicians who care for America’s veterans and service members,” said Don Lee, CEO of USVetServ. “Germitec’s UV‑based platform eliminates hazardous chemicals, reduces workflow bottlenecks, and supports the highest standards of patient safety.”

"Federal healthcare systems face increasing pressure to improve workflow efficiency, reduce costs, and protect staff from chemical exposure risks," said Peggy Day-Dvorak, Director of National & Government Accounts at Germitec North America. "Chronos® delivers speed, simplicity, and sustainability that aligns directly with the needs of VA and DoD healthcare facilities."

Chronos® delivers:

Fast, automated HLD in 90 seconds i — three simple steps: load, disinfect, and trace

— three simple steps: load, disinfect, and trace Chemical-free HLD, eliminating staff exposure and consumable costs

Full compliance and traceability documentation for VA, DoD, and national infection control standards

Save ~50% on Ultrasound Probe High-Level Disinfection Over 5 years.¹

Reduction in equipment downtime and operational complexity

About Germitec

Founded in 2005, Germitec is a French MedTech company specializing in UV-C High Level Disinfection (HLD) for ultrasound probes. Its Chronos® system—FDA-cleared in 2024 for use in the US—delivers fast, chemical-free HLD at the point of care. Chronos® provides full-chamber UV-C coverage for both endocavitary (transvaginal, transrectal) and external devices, reducing equipment wear, eliminating chemical use and associated costs, and maintaining audit readiness through automated digital documentation. Germitec’s breakthrough technologies have a proven record of safety and efficacy and are used across more than 40 countries globally. For more information, visit www.germitec.com.

iGermitec internal data: average cycle time of 90 seconds

¹ Based on internal analysis of customer-reported data. Individual results may vary.

* Chronos® is indicated for use in a healthcare environment to achieve High-Level Disinfection of surfaces of external, transvaginal, and transrectal ultrasound probes that do not contain lumens and that do not contain indentations or channels deepe

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