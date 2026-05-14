DeBruce Foundation Reaches 500,000 Milestone with Career Literacy Tool

Kansas City, MO, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The DeBruce Foundation today announced the 500,000th completion of its Agile Work Profiler and more than 800,000 views of its Career Explorer Tools©, marking a major milestone in its goal to help 2 million people annually explore career pathways, build confidence, and thrive in a rapidly changing economy.

Available for free as part of The DeBruce Foundation’s charitable mission, the Agile Work Profiler is an online career assessment designed to help people identify their work skills and interests in ways that build resilience and adaptability. Unlike tools that “match” people with a specific career, The DeBruce Foundation’s tools are designed to expand the number of pathways people consider — helping people see how their skills and interests can translate across many roles. This approach reflects today’s labor market, where career paths are more flexible, transitions are more frequent, and long-term success depends on adaptability.

“Now more than ever, individuals are not defined by a single destination—they are defined by their capacity to evolve,” said Dr. Leigh Anne Taylor Knight, Executive Director and COO of The DeBruce Foundation. “That’s why this milestone is so significant. Behind every completion of the Agile Work Profiler is someone discovering new possibilities, building confidence, and becoming better equipped to navigate a rapidly changing workforce.”

The milestone reflects growing national adoption of The DeBruce Foundation’s tools:

Users in all 50 U.S. states have completed the Agile Work Profiler

Users across more than 1,600 public school districts—approximately 12% nationwide—have verified usage

Data from the platform also highlights key trends in how people approach work:

Inspecting and Organizing remain the most common Agilities © across users

across users Top states by completions include Indiana, Missouri, Kansas, Texas, and California

First defined by The DeBruce Foundation in a 2022 national study, career literacy refers to the ability to make informed, adaptive decisions about career pathways. It includes setting and revisiting career goals, exploring different occupations, and continuously developing skills. According to The Foundation’s Employment Empowerment research, individuals with both career literacy and strong networks:

Are 30% more likely to be employed

Consider 22% more career options outside their current path

Earn an average of $40,000 more annually

Previous research shows that students who use The DeBruce Foundation tools explore more career options and build confidence:

Students explored three more careers on average than peers in control groups

Participants reported a 17% increase in confidence to overcome obstacles

All of The DeBruce Foundation’s career exploration tools and research are available free of charge to educators, students, and communities as part of its mission to expand access to economic opportunity.

About The DeBruce Foundation

The DeBruce Foundation is a national foundation dedicated to expanding pathways to economic growth and opportunity. Through tools like the Agile Work Profiler© and strategic partnerships, The Foundation helps individuals discover their strengths, explore career possibilities, and pursue meaningful pathways across the lifespan. Learn more at www.DeBruce.org.

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