BluSky AI Inc. Announces Launch of Regulation A+ Offering to Accelerate U.S. AI Infrastructure Expansion

Salt Lake City Utah, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BluSky AI Inc., a next-generation AI infrastructure company architecting a distributed neocloud network purpose-built for large-scale model training and inference computing, today announced the launch of its Regulation A+ offering. This new investment campaign is designed to enable individual and accredited investors to participate in the expansion of BluSky AI’s national modular AI Factory footprint with a minimum investment of $1,000.

Investors can review offering materials and participate at: https://invest.bluskyaidatacenters.com/

BluSky AI is actively developing a distributed network of 10+ AI Factory sites across the United States, representing a potential capacity of over 200 MW dedicated to high-performance AI compute. These sites are being designed as part of BluSky AI’s Neocloud architecture, a modern approach to delivering scalable, power-dense infrastructure that supports the rapidly growing demands of large language models, generative AI, and real-time inference workloads.

“AI is reshaping every industry, and the world requires a dramatic expansion of compute capacity to power that transformation,” said Trent D’Ambrosio, CEO of BluSky AI Inc. “Our AI Factories are being engineered to accelerate that future—bringing high-performance, rapidly deployable infrastructure to the innovators building the next generation of intelligent systems. This Regulation A+ offering opens the door for more investors to participate in that growth.”

The proceeds from the offering are intended to support:

Expansion and development of BluSky AI Factory sites nationwide

Manufacturing and deployment of modular compute infrastructure

Growth of Neocloud capacity for commercial and enterprise AI customers

General corporate and administrative operations

BluSky AI’s modular AI Factories are focused on compressing deployment timelines, enhancing power efficiency, and delivering scalable compute capacity precisely where it’s needed most. As AI adoption accelerates across industries, BluSky AI is positioning itself to become a foundational provider of distributed, high-density AI infrastructure in the United States.

About BluSky AI Inc.

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, BluSky AI Inc. (the “Company” or “BlueSky AI”) is a Neocloud purpose-built for artificial intelligence through rapidly deployable SkyMod data centers. SkyMods are next-generation, scalable AI Factories providing speed-to-market and energy optimization for entities requiring high-performance infrastructure to support machine learning workloads. BluSky AI empowers small, mid-sized, enterprise, and academic partners from start-up to scale-up to drive innovation without compromise.

Contact:

Trent D’Ambrosio

CEO, BluSky AI Inc.

trentdambrosio@bluskyaidatacenters.com

www.bluskyaidatacenters.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to achieving corporate objectives, developing projects, the Company's analysis of opportunities with respect to its business and/or certain other matters. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the Company's business, future and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "estimate," "strategy," "future," "likely," "target," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.