StarRez Report: Students Want More Help from Institutions When They Move Off-Campus

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StarRez , a global leader in on- and off-campus student housing software, and its celebrated off-campus housing solution, CollegePads , today released its inaugural Off-Campus Housing Report . Drawing on proprietary survey data from more than 550 North American university students, the report makes a compelling case that institutions must extend their housing strategy and support systems well beyond campus borders.

The report shows that over 70% of juniors and seniors and over 90% of graduate students live off campus at some point. Yet many institutions continue to concentrate resources on on-campus housing, leaving a large and growing share of their student population to navigate housing challenges with limited institutional support.

“Off-campus housing has traditionally been seen as outside of the institution’s responsibility, but the data makes it clear - that mindset is changing,” said Jason Day, CEO of StarRez. “Students [and their parents] still look to their college or university for guidance during this transition, and those that step up and fulfill that need are strengthening student wellbeing, building connections, and setting students up for long-term success.”

Off-Campus Housing Stress Affects Student Health and Performance

The report highlights a disparity in housing-related stress between on- and off-campus students, and also indicates that students want institutions to support them through this challenge:

Among those living off campus, 34% say housing stress frequently impacts their academic performance or mental health, compared to 21% of on-campus students.

School resources rank as the #1 starting point for off-campus housing searches.

Nearly four in five students express interest in educational workshops or institutional resources to help them navigate the process.



When students do seek guidance on housing, they turn first to their institution. Making resources readily available for all stages of the student housing lifecycle could help institutions combat burnout, improve performance, and enhance the overall student experience.

Lease Terms Impact Academic Opportunity

The report also reveals structural tension between standard leasing models and the demands and opportunities of contemporary higher education:

83% of students say flexibility for internships or study abroad is very or somewhat important when choosing housing.

62% of international students say flexibility is very important.

48% of students would prefer lease options other than the standard 12-month lease, with 44% preferring 6-month or month-to-month options.



Despite the widespread student preference for flexible leasing contracts, many leases remain too rigid to accommodate scenarios like internships or study abroad programs.The result is that students are increasingly forced to choose between academic opportunity and housing stability. Institutions are positioned to help resolve this tradeoff through structured off-campus housing programs and partnerships.

Safety and Security Are Major Housing Concerns

Students’ off-campus housing decisions are centered on neighborhood safety, building security, and ability to reach landlords or property managers.

96% of students rate safety as extremely or moderately important.

63% prefer housing with security features such as cameras or gated entry.

98% rate responsive management as very or somewhat important.



Effective off-campus housing strategies could reflect these priorities by offering students guides for evaluating landlords, as well as information about neighborhoods, transit, and safety resources.

The Message to Institutions: Rethink Off-Campus Housing Support

Despite friction points, the report underscores that off-campus living builds meaningful independence, with 92% of students saying their off-campus experience has prepared them at least somewhat for life after college.

StarRez's inaugural Off-Campus Housing Report challenges higher education leaders to reconsider where their housing responsibility begins and ends. Institutions that extend visibility, education, and structured support into the off-campus market can meet students where they are and protect the outcomes both parties depend on.

To read the full Off-Campus Housing Report and learn how StarRez + College Pads can support a more comprehensive housing strategy, visit [ link ].

About StarRez

StarRez is a global leader in student housing software, providing innovative solutions for on-and-off-campus housing management, resident wellness and experience, and revenue generation. Trusted by 1,100+ institutions and 2,000+ properties worldwide, StarRez supports more than 4 million beds annually with its unified platform, delivering seamless experiences for students and administrators. With offices in the United States, Australia, the UK, and India, StarRez blends the robust capabilities of a global organization with the personalized care and service of a trusted partner. For more information, visit www.starrez.com .

Media contact: Caroline Hansen [chansen@wearecsg.com]