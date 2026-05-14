Japan $2.62 Bn Point-of-care Diagnostics Market Trends and Forecasts 2026-2035: Focus on Preventive Care Offering Opportunities in Chronic Disease Management and Digital Health Integration

Dublin, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Point-of-care Diagnostics Market - Distribution by Target Disease Indication and Type of Technology: Industry Trends and Forecasts, till 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Japan point-of-care diagnostics market is expected to expand from USD 1.39 billion this year to USD 2.62 billion by 2035, experiencing a CAGR of 7.0%

Point-of-care (POC) diagnostics serve as a pivotal aspect of modern healthcare systems worldwide, fueled by the necessity for instant diagnostics, decentralized healthcare systems, and improved patient outcomes.

The market in Japan stands as a significant sector in the in vitro diagnostics field, delivering swift, near-patient testing in varied environments such as clinics, hospitals, pharmacies, emergency departments, and homes. By providing immediate results without relying on centralized labs, POC diagnostics facilitate timely clinical decisions, crucial for managing infectious diseases and chronic conditions, such as diabetes and cardiovascular disorders in Japan's advanced healthcare framework.

Japan's aging demographic, with more than 29% of its population aged 65 and above, propels the demand for decentralized diagnostic solutions to efficiently oversee and treat chronic conditions common among the elderly. Japan's strength in microfluidics, biosensors, AI integration, and mobile diagnostic devices, along with a strong focus on preventive and home-based care, encourages market adoption.

The integration of digital solutions into the Japan POC diagnostics market reveals growth opportunities aimed at advancing healthy lifespans. POC devices are increasingly linked with digital platforms, wearable tech, telemedicine infrastructure, and AI analytics for real-time monitoring and personalized care. This convergence is deemed vital for tackling chronic diseases and enhancing longevity.

Post-COVID, investments in digital health infrastructure and community-based integrated care have encouraged POC adoption, meeting demands for efficient, accessible healthcare in an aging nation. Both domestic and international players remain competitive, offering innovative, user-friendly solutions suited to Japan's demographic and policy-driven needs.

Japan's aging population drives the market, necessitating quick, accessible testing solutions for chronic disease management. With 36.2 million people aged 65 and older, making up 29.1% of the total population, the increased prevalence of conditions like diabetes and cardiovascular disorders intensifies the need for POC devices. These devices permit real-time monitoring and assist in clinical decisions within decentralized settings, diminishing hospital visit needs and easing centralized lab pressures.

However, the market faces notable hurdles, such as stringent regulatory oversight, which could slow growth. Compliance with the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare's rigorous evaluation processes delays product launch timelines. Additionally, the advanced technology's high costs impede broader market penetration, requiring manufacturers to optimize costs and establish strategic partnerships for expansion.

Hepatitis currently holds the largest market share among various indications, while demand for Ebola virus diagnostics is set to rise. Lateral flow assays dominate technologically, though molecular diagnostics are gaining popularity due to swift results and lower costs.

This market analysis offers insights into revenue projections, market drivers, challenges, and opportunities that guide stakeholders in making informed decisions to capitalize on growth prospects. Complimentary benefits with the report include Excel data packs and content customization, ensuring buyers make the most of the market's potential.

Companies Featured

Abbott Laboratories

Alere (now part of Abbott)

Bayer

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Beckman Coulter (part of Danaher Corporation)

Bio-Rad Laboratories

BioMerieux

Cepheid

Danaher

F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Roche Diagnostics)

Fujifilm Holdings

Fujirebio Holdings

Hologic

Nihon Kohden

Nipro

Nova Biomedical

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

QIAGEN N.V.

Quidel Corporation (now part of QuidelOrtho)

Sekisui Medical

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex

TAUNS Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key Segments:

By Target Disease Indication:

Chikungunya

COVID-19

Dengue

Ebola

Hepatitis

HIV/AIDS

Influenza

Malaria

Pneumonia

Tuberculosis

Zika

By Type of Technology:

Lateral Flow Assay

Molecular Diagnostics

Fluorescence Immunoassay

Solid Phase Assay

Other Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/povdkl

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