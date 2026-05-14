1Stop Translations Makes a Strong Entry into the Video Games Industry





MOLFETTA, Italy, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In today’s $200+ billion global video games market, reaching international audiences is no longer optional, yet many developers and publishers still struggle with one persistent problem: delivering truly immersive, culturally accurate experiences across multiple languages without delaying launches, inflating costs, or compromising quality.

The Localisation Challenge Facing Game Studios

Subpar translations break immersion, harm player reviews, and leave revenue on the table. Tight deadlines, technical complexities, and the need for genuine cultural adaptation make localisation one of the most frustrating bottlenecks in the development cycle.



The Solution: Premium Expertise from 1Stop Translations

1Stop Translations, a trusted premium provider of linguistic localisation and professional translation services, is now bringing its proven international leadership directly to the video games sector.



With more than 20 years of specialised experience, ISO 9001, ISO 17100 and ISO 18587 certifications, and a team of professional linguists who are also passionate gamers, the company delivers premium video game localisation services that feel native rather than translated.



Proven Results: Real Game Localisation Success Stories

This approach is already delivering measurable success for several titles through expert video game localisation :

Sliding Heroes by Silent Chicken: The Steam Store page was expertly adapted into Spanish, French, Chinese, Japanese and Korean, while the in-game content received complete localisation in Spanish and French. This targeted strategy helped the puzzle-adventure title connect instantly with diverse audiences and accelerate international adoption.

The Steam Store page was expertly adapted into Spanish, French, Chinese, Japanese and Korean, while the in-game content received complete localisation in Spanish and French. This targeted strategy helped the puzzle-adventure title connect instantly with diverse audiences and accelerate international adoption. Big Hops by Luckshot Games: The vibrant 3D platformer was localised into Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Chinese and Russian. The culturally attuned translations enhanced player retention and contributed to the title’s solid cross-market performance. This also led to the title achieving an excellent Metacritic score of 79/100.

Strengthening Industry Presence in 2026

To meet developers and publishers face to face, 1Stop Translations is excited to announce two major commitments:

Exhibiting at Gamescom 2026 (26–30 August, Cologne, Germany) — Europe’s premier gaming trade fair.

(26–30 August, Cologne, Germany) — Europe’s premier gaming trade fair. Official Silver Sponsor of Digital Dragons 2026 (17–19 May, Kraków, Poland) — the leading B2B games development conference.

These appearances underscore the company’s commitment to supporting indie studios and established publishers alike.





The Red Pill Framework: Next-Generation Localisation

At the core of 1Stop Translations’ offering is the Red Pill Framework, the hybrid localisation model developed by 1Stop Translations, which combines the speed of smart automation with human quality control. Its goal is to help video game brands localise faster, with greater cost efficiency and reduced operational risk.



This intelligent system makes every project faster, more streamlined and infinitely more scalable, enabling producers, indie developers and publishers to achieve enterprise-level quality without the usual compromises in time or budget.



Red Pill Framework is a modular, customisable and integrable ecosystem, designed to evolve into an all-in-one platform for localisation, content adaptation and market enablement.

“Taking the Red Pill means seeing the true potential of your game in every market,” said Antonio Cesari, CEO of 1Stop Translations. “We don’t just translate words; we create experiences that resonate with players worldwide and drive real business growth.”





What This Means for The Studio

By partnering with 1Stop Translations, you gain a genuine competitive edge: quicker time-to-market, reduced post-launch fixes, authentic cultural resonance in every territory, and significantly higher global revenue potential. What used to be a costly bottleneck becomes a powerful growth driver.

Whether users are preparing an initial international release or managing multiple titles, professional localization has become more accessible and efficient.

Users can visit 1Stop Translations to request a quote or book a meeting at Gamescom 2026 or Digital Dragons 2026.



About 1Stop Translations

Founded in 2005, with offices in Italy and Malta, 1Stop Translations is a certified leader in premium localisation and digital marketing services for for Video Games, eSports and iGaming. With 20+ years of specialised gaming experience , a global network of professional linguists, uncompromising ISO standards and a genuine passion for gaming shared by every team member, the company consistently delivers high-quality results on-time, helping brands succeed worldwide.

Contact

CEO

Antonio Cesari

1Stop Translations

info@1stoptranslations.com

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