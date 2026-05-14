Cigar Bar Opens Near Downtown Nashville Off the Broadway Strip

Nashville, TN, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A cigar bar has opened near downtown Nashville, offering an upscale alternative to the Lower Broadway strip. Single Malt Cigar Bar by Rocky Patel, at 2018 Lindell Avenue, features a temperature-controlled humidor with imported Spanish cedar shelving and a curated single malt and Tennessee bourbon selection.





Single Malt Cigar Bar by Rocky Patel

The lounge centers on an 1,100-square-foot humidor stocked with premium cigars from Rocky Patel and other leading brands. The space is climate-controlled to maintain consistent temperature and humidity for long-term cigar storage and aging. Beyond the humidor, the venue features a full bar with an extended whiskey and bourbon list, among other liquors, an outdoor patio, and live music on Friday and Saturday nights.





“Nashville visitors and locals have been asking for a more relaxed, upscale option that isn’t part of the Broadway crowd,” said Ritesh Patel, owner of Single Malt Cigar Bar by Rocky Patel. “We wanted to build a place where you can spend two hours with a good cigar, a quality pour, and enjoy the camaraderie."





The format is walk-in friendly with no membership required for general access. The venue offers memberships at multiple tiers for guests seeking reserved seating and access to a separate private members lounge.





The opening lands during a record period for Nashville hospitality. The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp reported approximately 17 million visitors to the city in 2025, with projected visitor spending of more than $11 billion. The U.S. cigar lounge industry reached an estimated $1.2 billion in revenue in 2025, growing at a five-year compound annual growth rate of 5.2 percent, according to IBISWorld.





“The ritual of pairing a single malt or Tennessee bourbon with a finely hand-rolled cigar is timeless," said Patel. “We designed the cigar lounge to preserve that tradition and elevate the experience.”





Hours and membership information are available at https://www.singlemaltcigarbar.com/.

The cigar bar features an 1,100-square-foot humidor

About Single Malt Cigar Lounge

Single Malt Cigar Bar by Rocky Patel is a premium cigar bar located at 2018 Lindell Avenue near downtown Nashville. The venue features a 1,100-square-foot temperature-controlled humidor with imported Spanish cedar shelving, a curated whiskey and Tennessee bourbon selection, a full bar, an outdoor patio, weekend live music, and a private members lounge available at select membership tiers.

Press Inquiries

Hope Soriano

info [at] singlemaltcigarbar.com

615-917-3477

https://www.singlemaltcigarbar.com/

2018 Lindell Ave, Nashville, TN 37203, United States