$314.87 Bn IoT Sensors Markets, Global Trends and Forecasts 2026-2035

Dublin, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT Sensors Market Till 2035, Distribution by Type of Sensor, Type of Networking Technology, Type of Vertical, Type of Component, Type of Technology, Company Size, Business Models, End User, Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Future Forecast" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global IoT sensors market, currently valued at USD 37.10 billion, is projected to soar to USD 314.87 billion by 2035, with a steady CAGR of 21.46% during the forecast period.

IoT sensors are compact devices based on chipsets that can identify system conditions, gauge different parameters within the physical environment, and relay data to other systems via internet gateways. These IoT sensors are integrated into devices like smartwatches, remote monitoring tools, and more. The data gathered from these sensors is utilized for monitoring and tracking a wide array of information, such as weather trends and health metrics.



As a result, the increasing adoption of sensor-based applications and devices to enhance remote access in business and facilitate decision-making across geographical boundaries has heightened the demand for IoT sensors. For example, in the healthcare sector, doctors are using remote monitoring tools equipped with specialized sensors to track vital health indicators like blood pressure, oxygen levels, and glucose. The acquired data is sent to healthcare systems, enabling doctors to provide treatment without requiring patients to visit the hospital.



In industrial settings, IoT sensors are implemented in manufacturing processes to support maintenance, heat detection, and efficiency improvement. Moreover, IoT sensors are extensively utilized in vehicles for controlling systems and navigation purposes. With the continuing trend towards smart applications, the demand for IoT sensors has risen sharply, which is expected to boost the market over the forecast period.



North America captures the majority share of the market, due to the rapid growth of IoT sensors driven by technological advancements and digitization across various industries. In addition, the increasing integration of AI-driven IoT is projected to transform manufacturing sectors in this region. In addition, Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period, as countries like India, China, and South Korea invest significantly in smart city initiatives, which will boost the demand for various IoT sensors focused on energy efficiency, waste management, and security.

Key Segments and Market Share

By Type of Sensor: Temperature, pressure, humidity, flow, and image sensors stand out, with pressure sensors currently leading the charge due to their essential role in sectors such as automation and electronics.

Temperature, pressure, humidity, flow, and image sensors stand out, with pressure sensors currently leading the charge due to their essential role in sectors such as automation and electronics. By Networking Technology: Wireless networks like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth dominate, attributed to their flexibility and scalability. Meanwhile, wired networks are anticipated to grow at a notable rate.

Wireless networks like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth dominate, attributed to their flexibility and scalability. Meanwhile, wired networks are anticipated to grow at a notable rate. By Vertical: Industrial IoT holds the majority share, crucial for automation and operational management, while commercial IoT gains momentum with smart building applications.

Industrial IoT holds the majority share, crucial for automation and operational management, while commercial IoT gains momentum with smart building applications. By Component: Hardware components reign supreme currently, driven by demand across automotive and healthcare sectors. However, platform connectivity services are predicted to expand significantly.

Hardware components reign supreme currently, driven by demand across automotive and healthcare sectors. However, platform connectivity services are predicted to expand significantly. By Technology: MEMS technology is favored for precision, though optical sensors are poised for higher growth because of their application in safety and monitoring systems.

MEMS technology is favored for precision, though optical sensors are poised for higher growth because of their application in safety and monitoring systems. By Company Size: Large enterprises dominate due to resource advantages, yet smart tech trends are opening up avenues for smaller entities as well.

Large enterprises dominate due to resource advantages, yet smart tech trends are opening up avenues for smaller entities as well. By End User: Industrial applications lead the market but consumer electronics and automotive sectors showcase growing adoption.

Industrial applications lead the market but consumer electronics and automotive sectors showcase growing adoption. By Geographical Regions: North America leads with rapid tech integration, while the Asia-Pacific region is positioned to experience the highest growth, driven by substantial investments in smart city infrastructure.

Companies Featured

Analog Devices

ABB

Bosch Sensortec

General Electric

Honeywell International

Infineon Technologies

Murata Manufacturing

NXP Semiconductors

Omron Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Rockwell Automation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sony Corporation

STMicroelectronics

Schneider Electric

Sensata Technologies

Siemens AG

Qualcomm Technologies

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