Consumer Network Attached Storage Market Size to Surpass USD 22.3 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Network Attached Storage Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Consumer Network Attached Storage Market size was valued at USD 6.95 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 22.3 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 12.18% during 2026-2035.”

Data Privacy Demands and Cloud Subscription Cost Fatigue to Boost Market Growth Globally

The Consumer Network Attached Storage market expansion is stimulated by two separate demand forces that work together to synergize commercially. The frequent hacks on cloud services, the enactment of rules that keep track of the amount of data being managed by such firms, and the general public's recognition that even their most intimate information had occasionally been capitalized on led to more individuals seeking ways to store this data in a more local fashion or even by people that they no longer trust as a result of AI-based algorithms or are under the threat of losing the same in case the data got leaked once hacked. From an economic standpoint, the products are still quite similar to complementary goods rather than substitutes.

Get a Sample Report of Consumer Network Attached Storage Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5928

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Synology Inc

QNAP Systems Inc

Western Digital Corporation (My Cloud)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc

Toshiba Corporation

ASUSTOR Inc

Buffalo Americas Inc

Netgear Inc. (ReadyNAS)

Drobo Inc

TerraMaster

D-Link Corporation

Zyxel Communications Corp

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Intel Corporation (NUC)

Raspberry Pi Foundation

StorCentric Inc. (Drobo)

LaCie (Seagate)

Promise Technology Inc

Iomega Corp. (LenovoEMC)

Plex Inc

Consumer Network Attached Storage Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 6.95 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 22.3 Billion CAGR CAGR of 12.18% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Design (1-Bay, 2-Bays, 4-Bays, 5-Bays, 6-Bays, Above 6-Bays)

• By Mount Type (Standalone, Rackmount)

• By Storage Type (Hard Disk Drive (HDD), Flash Storage, Hybrid)

• By Storage Capacity (Less than 1 TB, 1 TB to 20 TB, More than 20 TB)

• By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud/ Remote, Hybrid)

• By End Use (Residential, Business)





Purchase Single User PDF of Consumer Network Attached Storage Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5928

Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Design

The 4-Bay NAS design configuration held the dominant market position in 2025 due to its commercial sweet spot between affordability and capability. The 2-Bay NAS configuration reports the fastest design CAGR growth as a result of an ever-growing pool of first-time NAS users globally.

By Mount Type

Standalone NAS devices held the largest Consumer Network Attached Storage Market share of 63.6% in 2025 and are also forecasted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period as they are tabletop units that can reside on a desk or shelf and in many cases inside of a home entertainment center without needing to be rackmounted.

By Storage Type

Hard Disk Drives segment dominated the Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market owing to the increasing capacity requirements and cost economics globally. Hybrid (HDD+SSD) segment is expected to be the fastest growing CAGR as users find that SSD caching delivers near-SSD performance for most used files while also preserving HDD economics for bulk storage.

By Deployment

On-Premise dominated with 48.7% share as it is responsible for storing data on local storage Undoubtedly ensuring speed and access to your data, privacy & independence from internet connectivity. Hybrid deployment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR, as consumers transition to realize that on-premise and cloud storage are not necessarily competing choices.

By End-User

The Business segment accounted for 57.3% of Consumer Network Attached Storage Market in 2025 owing to increasing use of NAS by businesses and freelancers globally. The fastest-growing end-user segment is residential, where the minefield of ubiquitous digital content volumes globally.

Regional Insights:

North America led the global Consumer Network Attached Storage Market in 2025, with the U.S. being the market leader due to its high levels of household incomes, high consumption of digital content, and high level of privacy consciousness among consumers.

Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the most quickly developing regional consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) market on account of increasing consumer technology market in China, superior home network environment in Japan, strong broadband diffusion rate and technologically sophisticated consumer base in South Korea, and fast growth of the middle-class population in India.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Consumer Network Attached Storage Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/5928

Recent Developments:

2026: Synology launched its DiskStation DS1825+ targeting the prosumer creator segment with a quad-core AMD processor, 10GbE networking capability, and AI-powered photo recognition that automatically organizes 100,000+ photo libraries by face, location, and event without cloud processing - delivering the intelligence of Google Photos or Apple iCloud within a fully local infrastructure that keeps personal images away from cloud AI training.

Synology launched its DiskStation DS1825+ targeting the prosumer creator segment with a quad-core AMD processor, 10GbE networking capability, and AI-powered photo recognition that automatically organizes 100,000+ photo libraries by face, location, and event without cloud processing - delivering the intelligence of Google Photos or Apple iCloud within a fully local infrastructure that keeps personal images away from cloud AI training. 2025: QNAP introduced its QuTS hero h5.2 operating system update with integrated Plex Media Server optimization that uses QNAPs dedicated transcoding hardware to simultaneously serve 4K HDR streams to 8 concurrent devices with zero CPU load on the NAS host processor - removing the transcoding performance limitation that previously required users to purchase more expensive NAS models for demanding multi-room 4K playback.

Exclusive Sections of the Consumer Network Attached Storage Market Report (The USPs):

PRODUCT TYPE & STORAGE ARCHITECTURE METRICS – helps you understand single-bay vs multi-bay NAS adoption trends, HDD vs SSD deployment, hybrid storage utilization, RAID-enabled configurations, cloud-integrated platforms, and AI-enabled smart NAS system adoption.

– helps you understand single-bay vs multi-bay NAS adoption trends, HDD vs SSD deployment, hybrid storage utilization, RAID-enabled configurations, cloud-integrated platforms, and AI-enabled smart NAS system adoption. STORAGE CAPACITY & PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate storage capacity per NAS device, data transfer speed, read/write latency optimization, multi-user access efficiency, media streaming performance, backup synchronization speed, and energy-efficient storage management capabilities.

– helps you evaluate storage capacity per NAS device, data transfer speed, read/write latency optimization, multi-user access efficiency, media streaming performance, backup synchronization speed, and energy-efficient storage management capabilities. CONNECTIVITY & NETWORKING METRICS – helps you analyze Gigabit Ethernet vs multi-gig connectivity adoption, Wi-Fi-enabled NAS integration, USB-C and Thunderbolt deployment, remote access performance, smart home compatibility, IoT integration efficiency, and network security capabilities.

– helps you analyze Gigabit Ethernet vs multi-gig connectivity adoption, Wi-Fi-enabled NAS integration, USB-C and Thunderbolt deployment, remote access performance, smart home compatibility, IoT integration efficiency, and network security capabilities. CLOUD & REMOTE ACCESS ADOPTION METRICS – helps you assess penetration of cloud-connected NAS platforms, mobile accessibility trends, remote file synchronization efficiency, and growing demand for hybrid cloud-home storage ecosystems.

– helps you assess penetration of cloud-connected NAS platforms, mobile accessibility trends, remote file synchronization efficiency, and growing demand for hybrid cloud-home storage ecosystems. SMART HOME & DIGITAL CONTENT MANAGEMENT METRICS – helps you identify NAS usage trends for multimedia streaming, personal cloud storage, gaming content management, home surveillance storage, and connected smart device ecosystems.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Read Other Trending Reports:

Memory Devices Market

Next Generation Memory Market

3D NAND Flash Memory Market

Hybrid Memory Cube & High-bandwidth Memory Market

3D Memory Market