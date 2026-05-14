Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Surges to $46,089.9 billion by 2032 | CAGR 16.2%

Delray Beach, FL, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market is expanding rapidly, with a projected market size increasing from USD 16,112.2 million in 2025 to USD 46,089.9 million in 2032, representing a CAGR of 16.2%.

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Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Share & Growth:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2032

2020–2032 2025 Market Size: USD 16,112.2 million

USD 16,112.2 million 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 46,089.9 million

USD 46,089.9 million CAGR (2025–2032): 16.2%

Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Analysis & Forecast:

Market is growing in 2025, fueled by increasing cyber threats, hybrid IT complexity, and strict compliance needs.

By service type, the backup and restore segment is set to lead, as it serves as the foundation of DRaaS and supports business continuity planning.

The DRaaS market is set for steady growth as organizations focus on cyber resilience, automated recovery, and seamless operations across hybrid and cloud environments.

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Organizations are rapidly adopting disaster recovery as a service as they shift their secondary data centers to a cloud-based recovery model that can be activated, tested, or audited as needed. Ransomware has emerged as the primary driver of the rapid adoption of clean room recovery, immutable data copies, and isolated environments. Additionally, the rise of Hybrid IT will continue to support the need for DRaaS solutions that protect VMware, physical, and cloud-native workloads while assuring identity and network continuity. Growing pressure for cost reduction continues to drive migration to consumption models and to automation to orchestrate recovery processes. The market continues to consolidate around cyber-resilient DRaaS solutions that offer predictable recovery and reduced operational risk.

The disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) market is advancing rapidly in 2025, driven by rising cyber risk, complex hybrid IT infrastructures, and stringent regulatory compliance requirements for continuity. Amazon Web Services has combined its elastic disaster recovery automation and cross-region orchestration capabilities into a single solution, significantly reducing the operational effort required to recover from a disaster. Microsoft further enhanced its Azure Site Recovery offering by collaborating closely with Azure Arc, providing centralized control of hybrid failover for regulated businesses in July 2025. To address the growing threat of ransomware, VMware introduced VMware Cloud Disaster Recovery in October 2024, featuring enhanced isolation and security.

As part of a broader strategy to support the banking and financial services industry (BFSI) and government compliance needs, IBM introduced new cloud resilience services in June 2024, including security and compliance enhancements to improve the overall recovery experience for these workloads. 11:11 Systems continues to grow and enhance its disaster recovery offerings, with the February 2025 announcement of its unified disaster recovery, backup, and management services platform. These developments are building momentum toward a fully automated, cloud-native DRaaS model that provides a consistent experience across hybrid and distributed business environments, with reliable recovery times, reduced downtime, and simplified operations.

By service type, The backup and restore sector is expected to dominate, as it forms the basis of the overall DRaaS market and underpins DRaaS's business continuity planning process. This service type provides the critical process of creating backups of data, as well as the ability to create a backup image of the entire IT environment (hardware, applications, and data), allowing for the recovery of business operations to their pre-disaster state after a disruption or loss. Using backup and restore reassures businesses about the security and recoverability of their critical customer data, as well as their ability to recover in the event of a disruption. The use of advanced technologies, such as incremental backups and deduplication, enables DRaaS providers to deliver the most resource-efficient method of backing up and restoring data, thereby reducing the amount of data transferred during recovery.

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Additionally, the backup and restore segment of the DRaaS market addresses the varying needs of businesses of all sizes across various industries. In conclusion, backup and restore serve as the backbone of the DRaaS market, providing businesses with the ability to minimize risk and recover quickly from any disruption proactively. Due to the continued reliance on data to facilitate business operations, companies are finding that the ability to back up their data securely and restore it efficiently is more important than ever in developing flexible and resilient business continuity plans to navigate the dynamic and constantly evolving digital world.

During the forecast period, private cloud, by deployment mode, is set to lead growth in the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market, driven by rising regulatory pressure, cyber risk exposure, and enterprise demand for tighter recovery control. Microsoft saw an increase in customers adopting Azure Local in March 2025, and companies using Azure Site Recovery are leveraging it to provide regulated customers with isolated, audit-ready, private cloud recovery environments.

In October 2024, VMware reported increased enterprise use of VMware Cloud Disaster Recovery’s ransomware-isolated recovery capabilities, which are typically deployed in dedicated or private environments. Private Cloud DRaaS has the fastest growth rate because it provides deterministic recovery performance, gives businesses complete control over where their data resides, and aligns closely with internal security and identity frameworks. BFSI (banking, financial services, & insurance), healthcare & life sciences, and government & public sector organizations are increasingly adopting these recovery services to meet compliance requirements and reduce the risk of multi-tenancy. For potential providers and emerging vendors, this transition creates clearly defined opportunities.

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To succeed, these vendors must offer modular private cloud DRaaS platforms that provide automated orchestration, clean room recovery, and built-in compliance reporting. Vendors that build credibility and accelerate adoption by forging strategic partnerships with established infrastructure OEMs, local data center operators, and cybersecurity vendors will be best positioned to meet the highest demand in this rapidly growing segment of private cloud DRaaS, offering a cyber-resilient and compliance-first solution.

The disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) market is poised for sustained expansion as enterprises prioritize cyber resilience, automated recovery, and uninterrupted operations across hybrid and cloud environments. Demand is accelerating due to ransomware-driven outages and complex application dependencies that require rapid recovery, clean-room isolation, and audit-ready execution. Providers can capitalize on this opportunity by delivering cloud-native DRaaS platforms with automated orchestration, immutable recovery points, and non-disruptive testing. Integrating security controls, identity management, and policy-based failover strengthens recovery assurance while reducing risk. Strategic partnerships with cloud, cybersecurity, and data center providers further accelerate enterprise adoption, positioning DRaaS as a core enabler of always-on digital operations.

Companies in Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market:

Companies in Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market include AWS (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), VMware (US), 11:11 Systems (US), Recovery Point Systems (US), InterVision Systems (US), TierPoint (US), Infrascale (US), Zerto (US)