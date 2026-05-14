Jill Winther, BSN, RN, OCN, NPD-BC, wins Extraordinary Healer® award

CRANBURY, N.J., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CURE® Media Group and Oncology Nursing News® are pleased to announce that Jill Winther, BSN, RN, OCN, NPD-BC, is the recipient of the 2026 Extraordinary Healer® award for oncology nursing.

The award ceremony took place May13th, 2026 during the annual ONS Congress at the Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk in Texas, where Winther was recognized for her leadership, mentorship and advocacy for patients, families and staff, as well as her dedication to advancing oncology nursing practice and professional development. Teddi Mellencamp, advocate, podcast host and television personality, served as the event’s keynote speaker.

“Oncology nurses are an essential part of the cancer care experience, providing compassion, advocacy, and unwavering support to patients and families at every stage of the journey,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., chairman and CEO of MJH Life Sciences®, the parent company of CURE®. “The Extraordinary Healer® Award was created to recognize and elevate the incredible impact oncology nurses have on patients, families, and the future of cancer care. This year’s honoree, Jill, exemplifies the compassion, leadership, and excellence that continue to move the profession forward, and we are proud to celebrate her lasting contributions.”

Winther’s passion for oncology nursing is evident in the holistic care and advocacy she provides to patients and families. Throughout her career, she has been responsible for ensuring compliance with accreditation standards and serving as a resource for clinical processes. Her expertise extends to quality improvement initiatives, where she consistently champions evidence-based practices and patient-centered care. She has held multiple leadership roles and has successfully implemented ONS/ASCO guidelines in new oncology practices.

The 2026 Extraordinary Healer Award finalists were Winther; Tammy Zinn, MSN, RN, OCN, CBCN; and Susan Yaguda, MSN, RN. They were selected from a distinguished group of oncology nursing professionals across the U.S. Congratulations to Winther and all the finalists for their extraordinary service and dedication.

This event is supported by Johnson & Johnson.

ABOUT CURE MEDIA GROUP

CURE Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research and education. As the most widely distributed and read consumer resource for patients with cancer, survivors and their caregivers in the U.S., CURE delivers trusted content through its industry-leading website, curetoday.com; innovative video programs; a series of educational and inspirational events; and CURE magazine, reaching more than 1 million readers. CURE Media Group is a brand of MJH Life Sciences, the largest privately held, independent, full-service health care engagement network in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

ABOUT ONCOLOGY NURSING NEWS

Oncology Nursing News provides oncology nursing professionals with essential news, clinical insights and coverage of key industry events. Through its quarterly magazine, live event reporting, video interviews and expert-driven blogs, it delivers valuable content on the latest advances in cancer therapy and adverse effect management. The platform supports oncology nurses and advanced practice providers in using their expertise and empathy to communicate medical information, manage treatment regimens, and address the unique needs of patients and their families. Oncology Nursing News is a brand of MJH Life Sciences.

ABOUT MJH LIFE SCIENCES®

MJH Life Sciences is the largest privately held, independent, full-service health care engagement network in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news, education, and data-informed insights to over 7 million health care decision-makers across multiple channels. With a diverse portfolio of leading brands, events and multimedia solutions, we connect health care professionals with the latest advancements and expert perspectives. Committed to driving meaningful change in health care, we strive to make an impact through innovation and excellence. For more information about MJH, visit https://www.mjhlifesciences.com/.

ABOUT JOHNSON & JOHNSON

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in health care innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of health care solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity. Learn more at https://www.jnj.com. Follow us at @JNJNews and on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Helen Varvatsoulis

MJH Life Sciences

hvarvatsoulis@mjhlifesciences.com