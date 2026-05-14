Global Energy Show Canada 2026 to deliver significant economic impact for Calgary and area

CALGARY, Alberta, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Energy Show Canada 2026, hosted by dmg events, returns to Calgary from June 9-11, 2026, bringing substantial economic impact to the city and province while further solidifying Alberta’s position as a global leader in energy.

Global Energy Show Canada is poised to generate substantial economic impact for the city and the province, further solidifying Alberta’s position as a global leader in energy.

Hosted at the BMO Centre, Global Energy Show Canada is the country’s largest energy marketplace and one of North America’s most influential industry gatherings. The tradeshow and conference is expected to welcome more than 30,000 attendees, over 500 exhibitors and delegates from more than 100 countries.

Beyond its global influence, the event generates substantial economic activity for Calgary and area through increased hotel occupancy, hospitality revenue and local supplier engagement. It is projected to contribute an estimated $70.6 million in economic impact for Calgary and area, while supporting over 23,000 jobs. The event is also expected to generate over 56,000 hotel stays, driving strong demand across Calgary’s hospitality sector and bringing thousands of delegates, exhibitors and decision-makers into the city.

"Global Energy Show Canada is designed to create value far beyond the conference itself," said Nick Samain, Senior Vice President, North America, dmg events. "With billions of dollars in investment flowing through Canada's energy sector, this is where global leaders, investors and innovators come to make deals, forge partnerships and shape the conversations that fuel economic growth — for Calgary and for the country."

With international participation at its core, the event plays a key role in attracting investment, strengthening global partnerships and positioning Alberta at the forefront of energy innovation and infrastructure development.

“Events of this scale have a measurable and immediate impact on Calgary’s visitor economy,” says Alisha Reynolds, President and CEO of Tourism Calgary. “Global Energy Show Canada drives significant hotel demand, supports local businesses across the hospitality sector and brings thousands of high-value international visitors into our city. It’s exactly the kind of global event that fuels year-round economic momentum for our city.”

As Calgary continues to host world-class events that drive investment and global attention, Global Energy Show Canada stands out as a catalyst for both immediate economic impact and long-term opportunity. By convening international leaders, advancing critical energy dialogue and generating meaningful benefits for local businesses, the event reinforces Calgary’s position as a premier destination for major global gatherings and a hub for the future of energy. The event also aligns with Tourism Calgary’s goal of doubling tourism spend by 2035, demonstrating how large-scale international conferences can support the city’s broader economic diversification and destination development objectives.

Media accreditation is required. Registration is now open - secure your spot by clicking here.

For full event details, speaker updates, and registration information, please visit: www.globalenergyshow.com.

About dmg events

dmg events is a global exhibitions and publishing company, established in 1989 and operating with 13 offices around the world. With a vast portfolio of over 115 events annually, dmg events attracts more than 650,000 visitors, positioning the company as one of the leading players in the industry. The company has offices in 10 countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, South Africa, the UK, Canada and Singapore. Its local presence enables dmg events to better understand market needs and build strong relationships, delivering unforgettable experiences for attendees.

About Global Energy Canada

Global Energy Show Canada is the country’s leading B2B energy exhibition and conference. As one of the world’s top producers of oil and natural gas, and home to the third largest proven oil reserves, Canada plays a critical role in meeting rising global energy demand. Alberta’s geology, engineering expertise, and highly skilled workforce continue to position the province as a cornerstone of long-term energy security and major project development. With nearly six decades of history, Global Energy Show Canada offers an unparalleled platform for companies to elevate their presence, connect with senior decision makers, and showcase their capabilities across the full energy value chain. The event is where Canada’s leadership meets the global energy community, providing an ideal stage to present innovations, build strategic partnerships, and drive business growth in an evolving global market.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Shauna MacDonald

403-585-4570

Brookline Public Relations

smacdonald@brooklinepr.com